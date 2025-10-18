Is Fulham vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will look to prolong their time at the top of the table as the Premier League leaders make the trip across London to face Fulham.

The Gunners have been the core beneficiary from Liverpool’s losing streak, leapfrogging the reigning champions after their stoppage-time defeat to Chelsea before the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s side are desperate to end their two-decade-plus drought without a league title and will see Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage as the perfect time to make a statement that they are here to stay at the top of the pile.

It will be Fulham’s job to thwart the Gunners, who have endured an underwhelming start to the season and sit in 14th on just eight points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Fulham vs Arsenal?

Fulham’s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 18 October at Craven Cottage in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Fulham have been dealt a couple of major injury blows on the last couple of weeks. Sasa Lukic endured a groin injury 14 minutes into the clash with Bournemouth two weeks ago, and it’s been claimed that he’ll be out for four to six weeks. Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze was withdrawn at half-time of Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin with a reported injury, meaning he will likely join Antonee Robinson and Rodrigo Muniz on the sidelines. Raul Jimenez and Kenny Tete are both doubts.

Arsenal will be without their captain in Martin Odegaard, who after being substituted in the first half of three consecutive starts faces “weeks” on the sidelines. Ben White and Martin Zubimendi missed training on Thursday but Arteta put this down to load management, while Piero Hincapie could also be back in contention.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, King, Iwobi.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.