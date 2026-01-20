Gabriel Jesus’ return to form leaves Mikel Arteta with a decision to make

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gabriel Jesus struck a first-half brace to fire an unstoppable Arsenal to an impressive 3-1 victory against Inter Milan and confirm their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jesus opened the scoring at San Siro after just 10 minutes before Petar Sucic blasted the hosts level eight minutes later.

However, Jesus doubled his tally in the 31st minute and substitute Viktor Gyokeres struck six minutes from time as Arsenal recorded their seventh triumph in as many matches in Europe so far.

Arsenal, who have already seen off Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and now last year’s beaten finalists and remain the only team in the competition to have won all of their group fixtures, are guaranteed to finish in the top two.

It means Mikel Arteta’s side will be assured of hosting the second legs in their knockout matches.

Arsenal have one final group game – a home contest against Kazakhstan’s Kairat a week on Wednesday – where a point will be enough to confirm them as winners of the 36-team group.

Jesus, among seven changes by Arteta ahead of his side’s pivotal Premier League clash against Manchester United, was making his first start in Europe in 405 days in place of Gyokeres.

And the Brazilian’s eye-catching performance could see Gyokeres, despite his late goal, warm the bench again for the visit of Michael Carrick’s side on Sunday.

Jesus struck his first after 10 minutes after popping Eberechi Eze’s pass to Mikel Merino, who in turn found Myles Lewis-Skelly.

open image in gallery Viktor Gyokeres scored Arsenal’s third goal ( PA Wire )

His pass across the box was scuffed goalwards by Jurrien Timber and Jesus was on hand to convert the full-back’s strike with an outstretched right foot.

The home side took just eight minutes to respond. Cristhian Mosquera, playing for the first time since December 3 following an ankle injury, pulled off a fine sliding tackle to thwart Marcus Thuram before Lewis-Skelly did enough to divert Nicolo Barella’s shot clear – but Sucic’s crisp side-footed strike from the edge of the area proved impossible for a diving David Raya to keep out.

A chance for Eze followed but he dragged his effort wide. Then Mosquera did well to prevent Sucic from getting a shot away when he was left outnumbered on a three-against-one breakaway, and Thuram could only blaze over.

Just four minutes later, Jesus had his second. Saka’s inswinger found Leandro Trossard at the back post and his header back towards goal was headed in by Jesus from underneath the Inter bar – Arsenal’s 19th goal from a corner so far this season.

open image in gallery Jesus poached his first goal after a miscued shot from Jurrien Timber ( AP )

Saka and Luis Henrique fired wide at either end before a strong left hand from Raya denied Federico Dimarco.

After the break, the influential Eze might have made it three only to fire his shot straight at Yann Sommer. Trossard’s volley from Saka’s cross then drifted just wide.

Jesus might have turned provider on the hour mark but Alessandro Bastoni’s lunging tackle prevented Saka from scoring. Saka then stung Sommer’s hands with 13 minutes left.

There were moments for Inter at the other end, too, but Raya’s goal rarely came under significant threat.

And Gyokeres put the finishing touches on yet another statement victory for Arsenal when he swept home from the edge of the box in the closing stages to allow the boisterous travelling support, who greeted every Arsenal pass with ‘oles’ prior to the final whistle, to dream of a first Champions League title.