England boss Gareth Southgate to check on Phil Foden ahead of Hungary clash

The Manchester City star is back in training after coronavirus.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 June 2022 13:45
Gareth Southgate’s England side take on Hungary on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA).
(PA Wire)

England manager Gareth Southgate will check on the availability of Phil Foden ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League game with Hungary at Molinuex.

The 22-year-old Foden missed the recent fixtures with Hungary, Germany and Italy after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We’ve got to chat with our physical performance guys and our medical team really, because he’s back into training but there’s a reality of how much conditioning he’s had over the last three weeks and what our expectation of him could be,” Southgate said of Foden.

“We’ll do that as the day progresses.”

