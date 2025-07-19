Germany’s Kathrin Hendrich sent off for pulling French player’s hair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany defender Kathrin Hendrich was sent off for pulling the hair of France captain Griedge Mbock in a bizarre moment in the Euro 2025 quarter-final.

The incident also resulted in a penalty as it took place in the box, and it left Germany a goal and a player down after just 15 minutes as Grace Geyoro successfully converted from the spot.

In what was a nightmare start for Germany, Swedish referee Tess Olofsson was sent to the pitchside monitor when the VAR spotted an incident in the penalty box as Germany defended a France free-kick.

Replays showed that Germany defender Hendrich pulled the hair of France’s Mbock as she attempted to get onto the end of the cross from the left side and referee Olofsson awarded a penalty and showed Hendrich a straight red card after the review.

Hendrich appealed the referee’s decision and had to be persuaded to leave the pitch by her team-mates. It also resulted in a further reshuffle in the Germany defence, with the eight-time champions already without captain Giulia Gwinn and back-up right back Carlotta Wamser.

"What are you doing!?" 😐



A moment of madness as Germany's Kathrin Hendrich is sent off for a hair pull and gives away a penalty pic.twitter.com/peTwKnMdAy — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 19, 2025

open image in gallery Hendrich appeals the decision ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Grace Geyoro scored the penalty ( Getty Images )

The record eight-time European champions Germany have never lost to France at a major tournament, in five attempts, and defeated Les Bleues in the Euro 2022 semi-finals three years ago.

But France have won their last 11 games in a row and were impressive in the group stages with victories over England, the Netherlands and Wales. They also beat Germany in last year’s Nations League semi-finals.

France have a real opportunity to win a major tournament for the first time and defeating Germany, who looked shaky during the group stage and lost 4-1 to Sweden to finish runners-up, will be a major test of their credentials.