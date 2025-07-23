Germany vs Spain live: Lionesses wait to discover Euro 2025 final opponents
Spain and Germany are vying for a place in the Euro 2025 final against England
All England eyes will be on Zurich as world champions Spain face the test of Germany with a place in the Euro 2025 final on the line.
Germany will still be reeling off their dramatic shootout victory over France in the last eight, with Ann-Katrin Berger the hero to send her side within touching distance of back-to-back European Championship finals.
With England waiting to discover their opponents for Sunday after their miraculous comeback win over Italy, Germany are looking to crucially go one better than 2022, having fallen at the last hurdle to the Lionesses in their Wembley showdown three years ago.
But to get to that stage, they’ll have to overcome tournament favourites Spain, who have won every game on course to their first Euros semi-final since 1997.
Follow all the build-up and action from Spain vs Germany in our live blog below:
How cancer survivor Ann-Katrin Berger rescued Germany with the save of Euro 2025
The header from Janina Minge looped horribly for Germany, taking on a sort of vicious arc that could only come from a bad accident, or a cruel twist of fate. Ann-Katrin Berger had already taken a couple of paces off her line in anticipation of Selma Bacha’s in-swinging cross, then made another two quick steps forward as she decided she was going to try and collect it. When Minge leapt, sending the ball back towards goal, Berger seemed stranded out of position, the goalkeeper’s left foot touching the six-yard line.
It’s a goal, it has to be. Germany are a player down and hanging on for penalties, but this is the first time since their early red card that those in white have stopped. They stand frozen to the spot as if momentarily accepting their fate.
Berger, though, is still alive to the moment. If there is anyone who knows anything about refusing to accept the hand that life has dealt, it is the 34-year-old goalkeeper, who has spun around and taken huge strides while France’s players are raising their arms in celebration.
Jamie Braidwood reports:
What is the team news?
Germany will be without influential midfielder Sjoeke Nusken, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against France, and defender Kathrin Hendrich, who is also suspended after her red card for pulling France captain Griedge Mbock by the hair.
The two suspensions only add to Germany’s injury worries: Giulia Gwinn has already been ruled out of the tournament while another defender, Sarai Linder, hobbled off against France with a foot injury. Carlotta Wamser is available to return from suspension, though.
Spain were back to full strength against Switzerland with Cata Coll returning in goal and Aitana Bonmati making her second start of the tournament after recovering from illness. Centre-back Laia Aleixandri is suspended after she was booked against Switzerland.
Possible Germany XI: Berger; Wamser, Kleinherne, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Brand, Senss, Lohmann, Buhl; Hoffmann
Possible Spain XI: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Mendez, Carmona; Patri, Bonmati, Putellas; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina
When is Germany vs Spain?
The second Euro 2025 semi-final will kick off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Wednesday 23 July at Zurich’s Stadion Letzigrund.
Is it on TV?
Spain v Germany will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.
About last night...
England can never do it the easy way, can they - but who cares?
The Lionesses completed a miraculous comeback to overcome Italy in the dying moments of extra time last night, booking their place in the Euro 2025 final - a third consecutive major final for Sarina Wiegman.
They now wait to discover their opponents for Sunday - all eyes on Zurich!
Germany vs Spain LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Euro 2025 semi-final between Germany and Spain!
Germany battled their way past France last time out, toppling one of the tournament favourites on penalties to progress to the last eight.
But standing in their way of a second consecutive European Championship final is world champions Spain, who have proved themselves as a the team to beat in Switzerland.
Stay tuned for all the build-up in Zurich.
