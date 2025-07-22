Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is Germany v Spain? Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final kick-off time and TV channel

Spain will attempt to reach a first European final against the record champions of the competition

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 22 July 2025 06:46 BST
Comments
Spot kick secrets work for Germany v France

World champions Spain take on record winners Germany for the chance to play either England or Italy in the Euro 2025 final.

Germany produced a miraculous escape to defeat France on penalties in the quarter-finals, playing for around two hours while down to 10 players and as goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made a stunning save in extra time.

Berger also starred in the shoot-out but the victory came at a cost for Germany and they will be heavily depleted for what is a tough test against the world champions Spain, who have won all four games at the Euros so far.

Aitana Bonmati eventually inspired their 2-0 win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals - and Spain will feel there is a score to settle after their defeat to Germany in last summer’s Olympic bronze medal match.

Spain have yet to reach a Euros final while Germany have won the tournament a record eight times and were the runners-up to England at Euro 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Germany v Spain?

The second Euro 2025 semi-final will kick off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Wednesday 23 July at Zurich’s Stadion Letzigrund.

Is it on TV?

Spain v Germany will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Germany will be without influential midfielder Sjoeke Nusken, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against France, and defender Kathrin Hendrich, who is also suspended after her red card for pulling France captain Griedge Mbock by the hair.

The two suspensions only add to Germany’s injury worries: Giulia Gwinn has already been ruled out of the tournament while another defender, Sarai Linder, hobbled off against France with a foot injury. Carlotta Wamser is available to return from suspension, though.

Spain were back to full strength against Switzerland with Cata Coll returning in goal and Aitana Bonmati making her second start of the tournament after recovering from illness. Centre-back Laia Aleixandri is suspended after she was booked against Switzerland.

Possible Germany XI: Berger; Wamser, Kleinherne, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Brand, Senss, Lohmann, Buhl; Hoffmann

Possible Spain XI: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Mendez, Carmona; Patri, Bonmati, Putellas; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina

Route to Euro 2025 final

