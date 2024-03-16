Jump to content

Harry Kane suffers ankle injury ahead of England duty

The striker went off against Darmstadt after breaking the record for goals in a debut Bundesliga season.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 16 March 2024 19:02
Harry Kane has an ankle issue (Michael Probst/AP)
Harry Kane could be an injury concern for England after twisting an ankle during Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt.

The former Tottenham striker broke the record for most goals scored in a debut Bundesliga season by netting his side’s second just before half-time on Saturday.

But the 30-year-old was substituted eight minutes from time, with England set to face Brazil and Belgium in friendlies over the next 10 days.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel told the club’s official website: “(Kane) twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since.

“We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major.”

On securing the German league’s scoring record, Kane said on X: “Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win.”

