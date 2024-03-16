Harry Kane suffers ankle injury ahead of England duty

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane could be an injury concern for England after twisting an ankle during Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt.

The former Tottenham striker broke the record for most goals scored in a debut Bundesliga season by netting his side’s second just before half-time on Saturday.

But the 30-year-old was substituted eight minutes from time, with England set to face Brazil and Belgium in friendlies over the next 10 days.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel told the club’s official website: “(Kane) twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since.

“We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major.”

On securing the German league’s scoring record, Kane said on X: “Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win.”