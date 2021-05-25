Harry Maguire will ‘try to join’ training in Gdansk before Europa League final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will “probably try to join in” training in a late bid to play in the Europa League final.

The 28-year-old sustained ankle ligament damage at Aston Villa 16 days ago and was using crutches until last week.

Solskjaer included Maguire in the squad heading to Gdansk where United take on Villarreal in Wednesday’s final.

“We’ve prepared well,” United boss Solskjaer said. “Anthony (Martial) didn’t make it, Phil (Jones) of course didn’t make it and Harry is just going to jog up and down the sideline, I reckon.

“He’ll probably try to join in (training) a little but apart from that we’re looking quite good.”

The decision on Maguire may be taken out of Solskjaer’s hands, but he has some other big decisions to mull over such as whether to start David De Gea or Dean Henderson between the sticks.

Manchester United goalkeepers David De Gea, left, and Dean Henderson (PA Wire)

“It’s always difficult to leave players out but it’s throughout the whole season,” the United boss said.

“A final is a reward for what you’ve done the whole season, then if there’s a doubt between a couple it’s the form in the latter stages, of course.

“But we’ll enjoy the last session and the players will get the team tomorrow.”