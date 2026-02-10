Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Substitute Tomas Magnusson scored a late winner as William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts defeated Hibernian 1-0 in a tense Edinburgh derby to tighten their grip on top spot.

The Icelandic midfielder popped up with the game's decisive moment in the 88th minute to spark jubilant scenes inside Tynecastle.

The Jambos are now six points ahead of Rangers, who have a game in hand, and nine ahead of Celtic, who have two games in hand.

open image in gallery Hearts are now six points clear of Rangers and nine ahead of Celtic ( Getty Images )

Hearts boss Derek McInnes handed a first start to January signing Islam Chesnokov, while Frankie Kent replaced Craig Halkett, who was suspended following his red card in last Tuesday's defeat at St Mirren.

There were also two changes to the Hibs side that started last Wednesday's win over Dundee United as Jordan Obita and Elie Youan made way for Nicky Cadden and Kai Andrews.

Amid a pumped-up atmosphere, Hearts started brightly, with Landry Kabore driving a low effort just wide after cutting in from the right before Claudio Braga sent an acrobatic effort high and wide.

Hibs had a good opportunity on the counter-attack in the ninth minute as Felix Passlack drove towards the Hearts box but the German overhit his pass to the supporting Martin Boyle, who teed up Nicky Cadden for an angled shot that was deflected away by Kent.

In a typically frenetic derby, both sides were struggling to find any sustained quality although Hearts had a couple of half-chances, with Chesnokov closed down by goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger as he tried to get on the end of a ball over the top before Alexandros Kyziridis shot over from just outside the box.

open image in gallery It was a tense Edinburgh derby ( Janes Barlow/PA Wire )

The Jambos went close in the 41st minute Kabore's shot broke off Munashe Garananga and ran tantalisingly into the path of Chesnokov but the Kazakh blazed over from close range under pressure from Sallinger.

Hibs had become the more assured side as the half wore on and they threatened just before the break when Boyle turned in the box and saw a low shot saved by Alexander Schwolow.

Hearts tested Sallinger for the first time in the 53rd minute when Harry Milne unleashed a low shot from 20 yards after being teed up by Kyziridis following a cleverly worked corner.

Hibs started to crank up the pressure around the hour mark and Cadden's delivery across the face of goal was brilliantly cut out by Kyziridis with Boyle lurking unmarked in the centre.

The visitors went close in the 69th minute when Boyle fizzed a shot just over from Cadden's delivery.

But Hearts eventually found the breakthrough in the closing stages when Milne's low cross from the left was forced in from close range by the onrushing Magnusson.