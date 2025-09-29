Hugo Ekitike reckons Alexander Isak competition will boost him at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hugo Ekitike believes Alexander Isak’s presence will aid his development as the young striker welcomed the increased competition at Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s Premier League champions made waves in the summer transfer window, with the 23-year-old following the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to Anfield.

Ekitike joined from Frankfurt in a deal worth £69million plus a potential £10m in add-ons and has hit the ground running, scoring five goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

But Liverpool maintained a strong interest in Newcastle sharpshooter Isak throughout the summer and got their man for a British record £125m on deadline day.

“I think it’s good with players in such a big club,” Ekitike said. “I can’t see one big club playing with only one striker, so I think it’s good that he’s here.

“Even for me at my age, I think I still have a lot of things to improve and learn, so for me it’s good that he’s here.

“(As for if we can play together) that’s for the coach to decide how he wants to play. That’s not me.

“But obviously it’s great players, I’ve been playing in two-striker composition, one-striker… so I can do a lot of things. If we have to play together, I can do that.”

Ekitike certainly appears to be loving life at Liverpool, who he joined despite interest from the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle.

“It was just the best choice,” he said. “You know, it’s the champions of England.

“For me, they have great players, a great history. It just fitted with what I was looking for after Frankfurt.”

Ekitike was speaking on the eve of Liverpool’s Champions League match at Galatasaray, where the young striker is in line to make his first appearance since last Tuesday’s embarrassing sending-off.

The Frenchman replaced Isak at half-time of the Carabao Cup clash against Southampton and went on to score a late winner, removing his shirt and holding it up to the cameras in celebration.

But the substitute had already been booked and collected what Slot called a “stupid” red card that ruled him out of Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace.

“I think that wasn’t smart,” Ekitike said. “Obviously I punished myself alone, I’d say.

“I felt a bit disappointed to watch the boys from home the last Saturday but, as I said (on Instagram), I apologise to everybody already, to my team-mates.

“That kind of thing won’t happen again. I just move on now. I am just looking forward to playing and I just focus on football.”

Ekitike will hope to make amends in Istanbul, where Liverpool arrived without Federico Chiesa due to what Slot called a “little niggle”.

The Liverpool boss did not want to take any risks with Saturday’s trip to Chelsea coming up – a match he hopes to head into on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Galatasaray.

“I think we always have to do – no matter if you win, lose or draw – what is asked of you if you want to compete for trophies, but let alone if you wear a Liverpool shirt,” Slot said.

“That is giving everything you have and combining that with the best football you can play.

“We created during the course of the game more chances than we had in all the three games we played before against Palace, but we also conceded many more chances than we did before.

“So we can improve, and the things we can improve I will show tonight to the players.”