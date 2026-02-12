Virgil van Dijk makes plea for Liverpool to extend Ibrahima Konate contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk has emphasised his desire for “world-class” Ibrahima Konate to extend his contract and remain at Liverpool beyond the end of the season, but admits he “can only do so much”.

Konate’s current deal at Anfield is set to expire in the summer, with Liverpool currently on course to lose the 26-year-old for free at the end of June.

The club acted late in the January transfer window to secure the services of 20-year-old Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet for an initial £55m for the summer, who has a similar profile to Konate and has been earmarked as the Frenchman’s potential replacement.

Reds captain Van Dijk, however, is insistent that he is still hopeful that Liverpool will hash out a deal that keeps Konate at the club.

"Obviously I want him (Konate) to stay," Van Dijk said. "He's an important figure on the pitch. That's what everyone sees but off the pitch as well, he's one of the leaders. He's outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class centre back.

“I can do only so much but it's in the club's hands, together with his agents and himself so let's see what comes out of it but I have no influence otherwise on that."

Van Dijk was involved in a contract standoff himself last term, with both him and Mohamed Salah entering the final six months of their deals without having agreed an extension before putting pen to paper in April.

Konate’s contract impasse has been a persistent talking point throughout the season and Van Dijk admitted that he has held conversations with his centre-back partner on the situation.

Virgil van Dijk scored the only goal of the game in Liverpool’s win over Sunderland (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

"We are friends, we speak about everything,” he said. “It's a process and let's see what comes out of it. It's never that easy. We saw with my own situation last year so it's never that easy that we can just say ‘let's get it done’.”

Van Dijk was speaking after helping Liverpool to an impressive win at Sunderland, who became the first team to leave the Stadium of Light victorious this season with the Dutchman scoring the decisive goal.

Liverpool were lauded for their defensive performance and Van Dijk was quick to hail the display of Konate, adding: "He was outstanding.He was incredible to day.

“(Brian) Brobbey was with him 90 percent of the time. Brian Brobbey has made a lot of defender's lives this season pretty difficult but Ibou did outstanding."