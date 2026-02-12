Virgil van Dijk makes plea for Liverpool to extend Ibrahima Konate contract
Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer but his captain is keen for him to stay put
Virgil van Dijk has emphasised his desire for “world-class” Ibrahima Konate to extend his contract and remain at Liverpool beyond the end of the season, but admits he “can only do so much”.
Konate’s current deal at Anfield is set to expire in the summer, with Liverpool currently on course to lose the 26-year-old for free at the end of June.
The club acted late in the January transfer window to secure the services of 20-year-old Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet for an initial £55m for the summer, who has a similar profile to Konate and has been earmarked as the Frenchman’s potential replacement.
Reds captain Van Dijk, however, is insistent that he is still hopeful that Liverpool will hash out a deal that keeps Konate at the club.
"Obviously I want him (Konate) to stay," Van Dijk said. "He's an important figure on the pitch. That's what everyone sees but off the pitch as well, he's one of the leaders. He's outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class centre back.
“I can do only so much but it's in the club's hands, together with his agents and himself so let's see what comes out of it but I have no influence otherwise on that."
Van Dijk was involved in a contract standoff himself last term, with both him and Mohamed Salah entering the final six months of their deals without having agreed an extension before putting pen to paper in April.
Konate’s contract impasse has been a persistent talking point throughout the season and Van Dijk admitted that he has held conversations with his centre-back partner on the situation.
"We are friends, we speak about everything,” he said. “It's a process and let's see what comes out of it. It's never that easy. We saw with my own situation last year so it's never that easy that we can just say ‘let's get it done’.”
Van Dijk was speaking after helping Liverpool to an impressive win at Sunderland, who became the first team to leave the Stadium of Light victorious this season with the Dutchman scoring the decisive goal.
Liverpool were lauded for their defensive performance and Van Dijk was quick to hail the display of Konate, adding: "He was outstanding.He was incredible to day.
“(Brian) Brobbey was with him 90 percent of the time. Brian Brobbey has made a lot of defender's lives this season pretty difficult but Ibou did outstanding."
