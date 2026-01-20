Is Inter Milan vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will hope to get back to winning ways as they travel to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The Gunners go to the San Siro off back-to-back draws in the Premier League, though this slight blip has not yet done any damage to their title push with Manchester City’s shortfalls allowing them to go seven points clear.

Results have been no problem for Arsenal in Europe, however, with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting pretty at the top of the table as they remain the only side to boast a 100 percent record in the league phase.

Inter, meanwhile, will hope to solidify their chances of a top-eight finish having lost two consecutive outings in the Champions League, the most recent continental defeat coming at home to Liverpool in December.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Inter Milan?

Arsenal’s clash with Inter Milan kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 20 January at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Amazon Prime.

Team news

Inter are without two regular starters in Hakan Calhanoglu and Denzel Dumfries, both who miss out due to injury. They will, however, be expected to recall big hitters Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram to the side after being rested in the league.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still missing defensive duo Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori, along with Max Dowman. Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard and Declan Rice are all one booking away from suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Acerbi, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.