Is Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Can Morgan Rogers continue his scoring run and Villa their winning streak?
Chelsea host in-form Aston Villa and Morgan Rogers at Stamford Bridge in a meeting of third and fourth in the Premier League.
Rogers continued his sensational spell of goalscoring form as he struck twice against Manchester United to extend Aston Villa’s winning streak to 10 in a row, including seven in a row in the Premier League.
It has propelled Villa into title contention and they arrive at Stamford Bridge seven points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea, who recovered from two goals down to earn a draw at Newcastle last time out.
When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?
The Premier League fixture kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 27 December, at Stamford Bridge.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.
What is the team news?
Liam Delap could return from his shoulder injury. Chelsea remain without Levi Colwill and Estevao while Enzo Maresca may try and find a way to bring Enzo Fernandez back into the line-up after a flat first half in his absence at Newcastle.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was checked for concussion during the win over Manchester United and will be assessed again after he remained on the pitch. Emery’s side continue to be without Pau Torres but Jadon Sancho returns after he was ineligible to face parent club United last time out.
Possible line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins
