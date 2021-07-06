Italy vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
The first semi-final pitches the 2008 and ‘12 winners against this summer’s favourites
Follow live coverage as Italy face Spain in the first semi-final at Euro 2020, with the two nations meeting at Wembley.
The Azzurri have perhaps been the most impressive side at the tournament so far this summer, barely setting a foot wrong as they topped their group in style following the opening night win over Turkey. After Switzerland and Wales were also beaten, they knocked out Austria in the last 16 after extra time - arguably the only less-than-stellar showing of their games so far - and beat Belgium in impressive fashion in the quarters.
Spain have had a far more up-and-down ride to the last four, drawing their first two group games against Sweden and Poland before a five-goal thrashing of Slovakia sent them through in second place. Then followed one of the most memorable matches of this edition of the European Championship, as a crazy 90 minutes against Croatia ended 3-3, with Spain scoring twice more in extra time. A penalty shoot-out against Switzerland brought them through to the semis against Italy.
Leonardo Spinazzola will be a big miss for Roberto Mancini’s side after suffering injury last time out, but otherwise both nations are likely to have full squads to choose from, though there are questions over Pablo Sarabia’s fitness. Follow the Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain here:
Euro 2020: Who will win the midfield battle?
This game is too close to call beforehand. Who’s going to win Italy or Spain?
Could it be simply a case of which midfield has the better night? Will Jorginho, Verratti and Barella outclass Busquets, Pedri and Koke?
The battle to control the middle of the pitch in this first semi-final of Euro 2020 is mouth-watering, and could well decide the outcome of tonight’s clash at Wembley.
Italy’s Nicolo Barella thinks so too saying:
“Busquets has been one of the best midfielders in the world for many years. Then they have Pedri and Koke... it will be a tough game, we are similar as we both want to dominate the possession. Midfield is a crucial department, we have Jorginho and Verratti, who are great champions, and I give my help with runs into open spaces.”
Spain’s Pedri echoed those sentiments and said the team who makes the least mistakes will likely come out on top:
“Both teams have a very strong midfield and a great deal of quality in that area of the pitch. It’s going to be a very hotly-contested match in midfield. The team that gets the better of it will be the team that makes the fewest mistakes.”
Euro 2020: Possession could decide semi-final thinks Spain’s Luis Enrique
Italy and Spain have both dominated the ball over the course of their respective Euro 2020 campaigns with Spain breaking a tournament record for possession in their opening match against Sweden.
They top of the table for average possession with 73.4% over five games whilst Italy are in third with 57.4%.
Indeed, Spain coach Luis Enrique believes tonight’s semi-final against Italy could hinge on who dominates possession.
“That’s one of the first questions to settle. We are leaders in ball possession but they can also make use of it and enjoy the ball, that’ll be the first battle we need to conquer,” he told a news conference on Monday.
“They can adapt to not having the ball, they’ve done that in the tournament in certain stages but they’re more comfortable with the ball and stronger with it.
“Our objective is clear, we want the ball, we need it, if we have to do something different we will adapt but we prefer to have possession of the ball.”
Italy vs Spain: Azzurri turn the tables in tactical battle
When Italy were humbled by Spain in the final of Euro 2012, they were beaten by a side who were at the peak of their powers and leading the way in terms of the development of the game.
Now, nine years later, it is Italy whose journey since then points towards football’s next revolution. The Azzurri have been spectacular throughout Euro 2020, but the building blocks of their fluid style of play were set a long time ago.
Miguel Delaney assesses Italy’s transformation.
Euro 2020: Italy vs Spain
Italy and Spain will face off in a European Championship knockout game for the fourth tournament in a row as they compete for a place in the Euro 2020 final later this evening.
The last time the two sides met was in Euro 2016 with Italy winning 2-0 in the last 16.
Of the seven times the two teams have met in the Euros Spain’s only victory, in 90 minutes, came in the 2012 final which they won 4-0.
Roberto Mancini’s Italy have been one of, if not the, most impressive teams at Euro 2020. They topped Group A with free-flowing football before seeing off a tough challenge from Austria and sweeping aside the No. 1 ranked team in the world, Belgium, in the knockouts.
Luis Enrique’s Spain on the other hand have had a whirlwind ride. They were close to elimination in the group stages before crushing Slovakia 5-0 and qualifying for the knockout rounds. It took them until extra time to get past Croatia and a penalty shootout was needed for them to beat Switzerland to set up a semi-final encounter with Italy.
If Spain end up winning this semi-final expect something similar (extra time or penalties) tonight.
This match, England’s semi-final tomorrow, and the Euro 2020 final on Sunday are all being held at Wembley.
Unlike tomorrow’s fixture when 60,000 fans are expected to be in attendance it is unlikely that too many biased supporters will be in the ground tonight as anybody flying from Spain or Italy into England has to quarantine and would therefore not be able to attend.
Italy vs Spain: ‘Wembley is unparalleled'
“The mystique of Wembley is unparalleled”, according to the Spanish FA’s Twitter account, as the teams begin to arrive ahead of tonight’s semi-final.
This is, of course, the first time Wembley has hosted the semi-final of a major international tournament since Euro 96 and England’s defeat to Germany on penalties.
This time around, however, both semi-finals are being held at the stadium. In 1996, the ‘second’ semi-final of the tournament was staged at Old Trafford as the Czech Republic beat France on penalties.
Italy vs Spain: Could Koke by the key?
While he may be overshadowed by the authority of Sergio Busquets and the exciting talent of Pedri, Koke has been central to Spain’s run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, writes Karl Matchett.
“That combination of bringing a far more adventurous attack-minded game to the team than he is allowed to show with Atletico, plus his trademark ‘fighting’ spirit and commitment to the team cause, makes him the ideal third man in that Spain midfield. They don’t have another real runner from deep who can also dictate the team’s on-the-ball approach and who also has the lung-capacity to do all jobs, both halves of the pitch, both halves of the game.
“This is a more enjoyable Koke. A more expansive Koke. A Koke which could-have-been, had he had other managers than Diego Simeone at club level, or had that Atleti team really evolved into a different beast. It isn’t to disparage that side’s achievements - they just won the league after all - but simply to realise that a young Koke could have been moulded into any type of midfielder according to his manager’s wishes. He has the complete package, technically and mentally.
“Now he faces his biggest test at the tournament.”
Euro 2020 golden boot standings
Despite reaching the semi-finals, neither Italy or Spain have a frontrunner for the Euro 2020 golden boot award, which is led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick.
Italy have scored 11 goals to reach this stage but their goals have been spread around the team. Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli and Matteo Pessina have two goals each.
Spain are a similar story. They have scored 12 goals in reaching the semi-finals, with Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia all on two.
It’s not impossible for a player from either team to join Ronaldo and Schick at the top of the standings, but they would need to score three goals across the semi-finals and final in order to do that. Immobile is 33/1 while Morata is 40/1 at this stage.
Italy vs Spain: Atmosphere building ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final
Despite the concerns of manager Roberto Mancini, there seems to be a strong contingent of Italy fans outside Wembley ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain.
We’re three hours away from kick-off in London as the Azzurri take on La Roja for a place in the Euro 2020 final.
