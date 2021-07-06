✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Follow live coverage as Italy face Spain in the first semi-final at Euro 2020, with the two nations meeting at Wembley.

The Azzurri have perhaps been the most impressive side at the tournament so far this summer, barely setting a foot wrong as they topped their group in style following the opening night win over Turkey. After Switzerland and Wales were also beaten, they knocked out Austria in the last 16 after extra time - arguably the only less-than-stellar showing of their games so far - and beat Belgium in impressive fashion in the quarters.

Spain have had a far more up-and-down ride to the last four, drawing their first two group games against Sweden and Poland before a five-goal thrashing of Slovakia sent them through in second place. Then followed one of the most memorable matches of this edition of the European Championship, as a crazy 90 minutes against Croatia ended 3-3, with Spain scoring twice more in extra time. A penalty shoot-out against Switzerland brought them through to the semis against Italy.

Leonardo Spinazzola will be a big miss for Roberto Mancini’s side after suffering injury last time out, but otherwise both nations are likely to have full squads to choose from, though there are questions over Pablo Sarabia’s fitness. Follow the Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain here: