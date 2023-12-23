Jump to content

Jack Grealish denies claim he said ‘ole’ in Man City’s Club World Cup final win

Fluminense defender Felipe Melo had accused Grealish of shouting ‘ole’.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 23 December 2023 09:16
Tempers flare between Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Fluminense’s Felipe Melo (PA Wire)
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has denied being disrespectful towards Fluminense during Friday’s Club World Cup final victory.

Tempers briefly flared after the final whistle as City captain Kyle Walker and Fluminense defender Felipe Melo grappled in a heated argument.

Melo subsequently blamed Grealish for stoking tensions, claiming the City winger had shouted ‘ole’.

Grealish insisted that was not true, writing on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter: “Not once did I say ole.”

The situation quickly calmed down before City lifted their fifth trophy of the year following a comprehensive 4-0 win over the Brazilian side in Saudi Arabia.

Julian Alvarez scored twice, with Phil Foden also netting in the second half after a Nino own goal had put City two up.

