Jadon Sancho makes deadline-day loan move to Aston Villa

Jadon Sancho has ended his long wait for a move away from Manchester United after he joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has joined Unai Emery’s side having spent last season on loan at Chelsea where he helped the club win the UEFA Conference League.

Sancho was not able to come to an agreement with Chelsea following the end of his loan spell, which meant to the west London club had to pay a £5m penalty, and he was also linked with a permanent move to Roma.

Sancho’s move to Villa means he follows in the footsteps of his former Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford who also made a temporary switch to Birmingham during the second half of last campaign.

The England international joined United for £73m four years ago and went on to make 83 appearances for the club but his last outing came in August 2024 in the Community Shield, where he missed a penalty in the shootout defeat to Manchester City.

Sancho’s loan move to Aston Villa will be his third away from Old Trafford after he spent the last 18 months at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

The winger still has one more year left to run on his contract in Manchester with the club option of a further year.