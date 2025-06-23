Jeremie Frimpong ready to fill Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘big shoes’ at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremie Frimpong has no doubt he has the ability to fill the “big shoes” of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool’s defence.

Frimpong's arrival from Bayer Leverkusen was announced soon after Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid, with the Dutch international becoming Arne Slot's first signing since winning the Premier League title.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

The 24-year-old does not have a straightforward path into the team and will have to compete with Alexander-Arnold’s former understudy Conor Bradley for a starting berth.

However, he is not lacking in self-belief and insists he will bring a lot to this winning team.

"It's big shoes but it's Liverpool, it's a big team who win trophies for a reason,” he told Sky Sports. “If you play for Liverpool you have to fill in the shoes and perform.

“I've always believed in myself. I'm a winner. That's what I'll bring. The Premier League is the best league in the world. I grew up in Manchester so I always wanted to come back. It was always the plan.

"I know what being a champion is like at Bayer Leverkusen so joining a champion team is a privilege, especially for Liverpool. To go from watching them to playing for them is crazy. The manager has told me how I can help the team and he really likes me as a player. It's given me extra motivation and belief."

Amsterdam-born Frimpong, who can also play as a winger, spent nine years at Manchester City as a youth player before making his senior debut in 2019 at Celtic, who won the Scottish Premiership in his first season.

He joined Leverkusen in 2021 and made 34 appearances as they went unbeaten to win the Bundesliga in 2023-24.

Frimpong is one of two Leverkusen boys to come through the door at Anfield, with Florin Wirtz joining his former teammate on Friday for a club-record £100m.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The pair are already close friends, seen holidaying together earlier this month, with Frimpong providing a ringing endorsement for Liverpool’s marquee arrival.

"He's my boy,” Frimpong added. “He's a winner - a very, very special player and very hard working. The league will love him.

"I won't have to talk much, just watch him. He doesn't crumble under pressure, he likes pressure. He's a guy that makes you enjoy football with the way he plays."

Additional reporting from Reuters.