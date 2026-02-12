Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have released a statement trumpeting their inclusivity and diversity after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was embroiled in controversy for claiming the UK had been “colonised by immigrants”.

In an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, Ratcliffe – who founded chemical giant Ineos in 1998 – had said: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”

His comments cause uproar, with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer wading in to put pressure on Ratcliffe to apologise for the claim.

In his statement released on Thursday, the billionaire offered an apology of sorts, stating: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.”

He added: “My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

open image in gallery Sir Jim Ratcliffe has rowed back somewhat on his initial comments ( PA )

On Thursday afternoon, Man United released a statement which, while not mentioning Ratcliffe, was conspicuous in its timing as they pointed out how diverse and inclusive they are as a club.

“Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club,” the statement began.

“Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home.”

After citing the various diversity and inclusivity initiatives and schemes the club support, the statement concluded: “Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride.”

Ratcliffe’s half-hearted apology cut little ice with the Manchester United Muslim Supporters’ Club (MUMSC), who issued a dissatisfied response.

The group said: “We have noted Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s apology for his ‘choice of language’. However, we do not believe this sufficiently addresses the seriousness of what was said. The term ‘colonised’ was repeated and used to describe modern Britain. That language carries significant weight and cannot be dismissed as simply poor phrasing.

“Expressing regret for causing offence is not the same as acknowledging the wider impact of words used. Leadership requires accountability as well as openness to debate.”

open image in gallery Ratcliffe (left) bought a minority share in Man United in 2023 ( PA Archive )

Ratcliffe bought a minority share in Manchester United in 2023 and his Ineos group has since taken control of football operations.

The billionaire has presided over a variety of contentious changes since becoming part of the ownership, with ticket pricing and availability causing particular anger among United fans.

Additional reporting by PA