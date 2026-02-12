Man Utd supporters blast Sir Jim Ratcliffe for ‘marginalising’ fanbase after immigration comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's claim that the "UK has been colonised by immigrants" has been blasted by the club’s supporters trust for marginalising their own fanbase.

The billionaire, who is founder and chairman of one of the world's largest chemical companies, Ineos, said in an interview with Sky News that politicians needed to "do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track".

The 73-year-old also used the interview to defend "difficult" decisions taken at United since acquiring a stake in the club two years ago.

But it is his comments on immigration, which included the claim that the UK population has swelled by 12m since 2020, have received a torrent of backlash.

The Trust said on X: "Manchester United belongs to all of its supporters. No fan should feel excluded from following or supporting the club because of their race, religion, nationality or background. Comments from the club's senior leadership should make inclusion easier, not harder.

"This is not about politics; it is about ensuring that the custodians of Manchester United act in a way that unites supporters rather than marginalising any part of our fanbase."

Ratcliffe said in the interview: "You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

"I mean, the UK is being colonised. It's costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the comments "offensive and wrong" and has called on Ratcliffe to apologise.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who has worked closely with Ratcliffe on the plans for a new stadium, also condemned the comments and urged the billionaire to retract them.

open image in gallery Andy Burnham (left) has urged Sir Jim Ratcliffe to retract his comments ( PA )

"These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races, faiths and none have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC," said Burnham in a statement on X.

"Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing; portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory and should be withdrawn."

In an apparent reference to the ownership of United, Burnham added: "If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions."

His remarks have also been described as "disgraceful" by football's leading anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out, who said in a statement: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments are disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together.

“In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants.

open image in gallery Ratcliffe made the comments in an interview on Sky News this week (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

“This type of language and leadership has no place in English football, and we believe most fans will feel the same.”

On top of the official Supporters Trust, Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club expressed concern that Ratcliffe’s comments would stoke far-right hate towards minority groups, referencing an increase in hate crimes and racially motivated attacks and called for the debate on immigration to be conducted responsibly.

It said in a statement: "We are deeply concerned by recent remarks describing the UK as having been 'colonised' by immigrants, and by positive references to political figures whose rhetoric on immigration and minority communities has long been divisive.

"The term 'colonised' is not neutral. It echoes language frequently used in far-right narratives that frame migrants as invaders and demographic threats.

"Manchester United is a global club built on diversity - on players, staff and supporters from every background, faith and ethnicity. The strength of our club, and of our country, lies in that diversity."

open image in gallery The strength of Manchester United lies in diversity, says the club’s Muslim Supporters Trust ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ratcliffe, who also described the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as an "intelligent man" with "good intentions", bought a minority share in United in late 2023 and his Ineos group has since taken control of football operations.

He has presided over a variety of contentious changes since becoming part of the ownership, with ticket pricing and availability causing particular anger among United fans.

A protest against the club's owners - including towards Ratcliffe as well as the majority owner the Glazer family - took place before Manchester United's recent home game against Fulham.

Ratcliffe has made a string of controversial cuts during his two years at Old Trafford, as well as sacking two managers in that period, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

open image in gallery Manchester United fans wore clown masks holding banners during the pre-match protest earlier this month (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

"I've seen quite a bit of this at the football club," he said.

"If you do difficult things, which we felt that we had to do at Manchester United... we felt like they were the right things to do. But you do become very unpopular for a while.

"Well, I've been very unpopular at Manchester United because we've made lots of changes. But for the better, in my view.

"And I think we're beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that's beginning to pay off."

The Independent have contacted Manchester United for comment.

Additional reporting from PA