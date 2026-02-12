Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘UK colonised by immigrants’ claim to be investigated by FA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Football Association will examine whether Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s controversial comments about immigrants have brought the game into disrepute, the Press Association understands.

Ratcliffe told Sky News on Wednesday that the United Kingdom had been “colonised by immigrants”, a remark which has been criticised by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham among others.

PA understands the FA will also look at the comments to ascertain whether they breached its regulations.

Should the FA choose to formally investigate, the probe may be focused on FA Rule E3.1, which covers general behaviour.

The rule states: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Rule E3.2 states that a breach of Rule E3.1 would be considered an “aggravated breach” where it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to any one or more of the following – ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.

Ratcliffe, as a club co-owner, is subject to FA rules as a participant.

Ratcliffe told Sky News: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”

Football anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has already condemned the comments, saying in a statement issued to PA: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments are disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together.

“In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants.

“This type of language and leadership has no place in English football and we believe most fans will feel the same.”

Burnham, who is part of a group of local officials working with Ratcliffe and United on the regeneration of the Old Trafford area and stadium, said: “These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races and faiths have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC.

“Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing, portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory and should be withdrawn.

“Footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city region, as have the many people working in Greater Manchester’s NHS and other essential services and industries.

“We appreciate their contribution as a city region famous for the warmth of our welcome.”

In what appeared to be criticism of the Glazer family who hold a majority stake in United, Burnham added: “If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions.”