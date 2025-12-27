Burnley draw another blank and miss chance to gain on other strugglers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burnley’s struggles in front of goal were on show once again as Scott Parker’s relegation-threatened side failed to register a shot on target in a poor 0-0 draw against a depleted Everton side.

Burnley had 16 attempts but could not test Jordan Pickford even once, keeping them stuck on just seven home Premier League goals all season – the worst of any side in the division.

It said it all that after Zian Flemming hit the post with a glorious chance in the 90th minute, a debatable offside flag went up against him. To make matters worse Burnley lost captain Josh Cullen to a worrying knee injury early in the second half.

Everton were missing their most creative outlets in the ill Jack Grealish, the absent Iliman Ndiaye, and the injured Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and it showed in a disjointed performance as they only rarely threatened themselves.

Burnley started well enough. Armando Broja, his confidence boosted by his first Premier league goal in 39 appearances last week, made only his third start for the Clarets and looked in determined mood against the club where he spent a goalless campaign on loan last season.

His efforts won Burnley an early corner but after Pickford failed to gather, Cullen’s shot was blocked and Lucas Pires sent the rebound wide. That was as close as the hosts would go in the opening 45 minutes.

Everton should have scored 14 minutes in when Tyler Dibling, making only his second Premier League start of the season, cut in from the right and sent in a low angled ball towards the back post, but Hjalmar Ekdal did just enough to prevent Beto poking home.

When Carlos Alvaraz tamely headed Dibling’s lofted cross straight at Martin Dubravka in the 29th minute, it was the only attempt on target for either side in the first half, but easy for the goalkeeper.

The second half was less than five minutes old when Cullen went to challenge Tim Iroegbunam and had barely hit the ground when he signalled to the bench he was in trouble, grasping his right knee. The Clarets skipper waved away the approaching stretcher crew before gingerly hobbling off.

Soon after Marcus Edwards lifted a ball over the top and Jacob Bruun Larsen was through on goal, only to lift his shot over the goal. Had it gone in, VAR may well have found the Dane to be offside.

At the other end Beto likewise looked offside as he flicked Iroegbunam’s cross goalwards, clawed off the line by Dubravka, but again the flag did not go up and it went down as Everton’s second attempt on target.

The next one was more spectacular as Alcaraz attempted an overhead kick but the Argentinian was too far out to beat Dubravka.

The game was becoming stretched as it moved into the final 15 minutes. A good spell from Burnley ended with Bashir Humphreys firing wide. At the other end Everton substitute Thiero Barry’s first contribution was an angled shot that Dubravka just about stopped before Ekdal hacked clear.

In the closing stages Burnley broke away and Jaidon Anthony slipped the ball forward to Flemming, but with Pickford beaten his shot hit the post and rolled across the line before the flag went up.