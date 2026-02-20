Mourinho made ‘huge mistake’ after alleged racism towards Vinicius Jr – Kompany

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho made a “huge mistake” in his post-match comments following alleged racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, according to Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany.

Brazil international Vinicius reported an instance of alleged racial abuse to referee Francois Letexier after scoring in Tuesday’s Champions League play-off tie against Benfica, with the Spanish club later pointing to winger Gianluca Prestianni as the subject of the complaint.

Prestianni denied making racist comments in a post on Instagram, while his club spoke of a “defamation campaign” against him.

Letexier activated anti-racism protocols, suspending play for 10 minutes, with UEFA initiating an investigation into the incident.

Mourinho was criticised for his post-match comments, saying that “something happens, always” in matches where Vinicius plays.

Former Manchester City defender and Burnley boss Kompany addressed the issue at a press conference on Friday morning ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt, and issued an impassioned defence of Vinicius, stressing his reaction “cannot be faked”.

“For me, even worse, is what happens after the game,” said Kompany, who recalled his own experiences of racism as a young player which included Real Betis fans “doing monkey chants” at him and former Anderlecht team-mate Cheick Tiote.

“After the game, you have the leader of an organisation, Jose Mourinho, who basically attacks the character of Vinicius Jr, by bringing in the type of celebration to discredit what Vinicius is doing in this moment.

“For me, in terms of leadership, it is a huge mistake. It is something we should not accept. I am very clear on that.

“The one thing you can’t do is dismiss a person and attack the character of a person who’s complaining about something he experienced and something that must be very painful to that person. There is something that needs to happen.”

Kompany added: “I know 100 people who have worked with Jose Mourinho. I have never heard a person say anything bad about Jose.

“I understand he is fighting for his team and his club. You cannot be a bad person and have all the ex-players you have had talk so positively about you.

“I don’t need to judge him as a person, but I know what I have heard and I understand maybe what he has done, but he has made a mistake.”

The Brazilian Football Confederation has, meanwhile, written to UEFA and FIFA stressing the need to “identify and punish” anyone guilty of racially abusing Vinicius.

It has been reported that the UEFA probe, headed up by an ethics and disciplinary investigator, could take up to three weeks to conclude.

That means Vinicius and Prestianni could come face to face again in the second leg of the play-off at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, with the case still unresolved.

Benfica are back in domestic action against Primeira Liga bottom side AVS on Saturday, which Mourinho says is where his focus must be, while acknowledging the conversations over the fall-out from the incident “won’t end” there.

“The (Real Madrid) game was truly demanding in every aspect,” Mourinho said in an interview with Benfica’s in-house BTV channel.

“Up until the 50th minute, it was a great game, extremely demanding, both physically and tactically and in terms of the concentration required to play at that level.

“But then I also have to acknowledge that, from the 51st minute until now – and this won’t end our conversation – it hasn’t been easy to manage emotionally, everything that has happened and continues to happen.

“But there is a game tomorrow, an important game, a game that, for our ambitions, for our dreams, is fundamental to win. We have to focus and try to play at the highest level.”