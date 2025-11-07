Jude Bellingham ‘has to be in England squad’ – Thomas Tuchel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Thomas Tuchel said Jude Bellingham proved he “has to be in the squad” after being handed a recall for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.

Bellingham is back involved for games against Serbia and Albania after the German boldly overlooked the midfielder for last month’s meet-up due to a lack of rhythm and a desire to keep faith with those who impressed in September.

It led Tuchel, who also recalled Manchester City’s Phil Foden, to face questions over their relationship and the personality of a player he apologised to after saying in a June interview that his mother finds some of his on-field antics “repulsive”.

Bellingham has done his talking on the pitch for Real Madrid and Tuchel praised the 22-year-old’s reaction to being left out.

“There was a decision to be made. (Jude) accepted the decision, and he did what he does best,” said Tuchel, who also called up uncapped Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

“He competed on the highest level, and he showed that he deserves and has to be in the squad.

“So that’s why he is in the squad. I will not reveal my confidential and private conversation with players here in public, but it’s not a surprise for him to compete for us in the number 10 position.

“Amazing reaction, performance-wise, amazing reaction. There is no doubt about that.

“He is still young. If you look at his career, it feels sometimes he’s 26, 28 but he’s still a very young player and he has our full support.

“We want to provide a stable environment for him that he can show the level of performance that helps us to be a better team.”

Bellingham and Foden will be competing to regain the number 10 shirt with the Manchester City forward back in the England squad for the first time since March, when Tuchel deployed him as a winger to little effect.

“The main thing with Phil is that he gets a role in the central part of the pitch,” the former Chelsea boss said.

“I don’t see him as a winger at the moment, and maybe not any more. He should have a central role. I think that brings out his strengths.”

Bournemouth midfielder Scott, part of the England’s triumphant Under-21 European Championship side, received his maiden call-up with Adam Wharton also returning to the group.

“Alex deserves to be with us, Tuchel said. “I first closely saw him in the in the Euros with the Under-21s, where he did excellent together with Elliot Anderson in central midfield and played a played a huge part in the title win.

“Since then, he stepped really up and is a regular starter for Bournemouth, who are overperforming constantly in the league.

“And I think he came a long way, and he performed his way into this nomination.”

Having secured World Cup qualification with two matches to spare, England round off Group K with next Thursday’s Wembley encounter against Serbia and a trip to Albania three days later, with Tuchel saying his attention will turn to his possible World Cup squad after this camp.

“I have a settled mind but I will also be open because I know anything can happen,” he said.

“My thoughts for the World Cup will then start after this camp and the qualification phase is over.

“This was an important cycle for me and this is the third part of the cycle, so it’s not finished.”