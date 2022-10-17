Jump to content

Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card

The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game.

Carl Markham
Monday 17 October 2022 12:18
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card in the victory over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card in the victory over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at the official and his assistant referee after a foul was not given when Bernardo Silva hauled down match-winner Mohamed Salah.

Unlike players, managers do not receive an automatic suspension for a red card so until Taylor’s full report is assessed, the PA news agency understands Klopp is currently free to resume touchline duties at home to West Ham on Wednesday.

The match official’s observations will determine whether no further action is required or whether a charge will be issued: should it be a standard charge, Klopp would be asked to accept a one-match ban and a fine.

However, he could also face a non-standard charge if his record shows similar behaviour in the last 12 months.

In February last year Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity and/or implied bias of referee Kevin Friend after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Four years ago Klopp was fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after running onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in the sixth minute of added time.

Taylor’s report is also likely to include details of coin-throwing incidents after City boss Pep Guardiola complained in his post-match press conference of being targeted by fans in the Main Stand.

However, unless the incident extended to a large number of fans, it seems likely the governing body will leave Liverpool with the responsibility of identifying and sanctioning the individuals involved.

The club have launched an investigation and have threatened lifetime stadium bans and possible football banning orders.

City are also understood to be unhappy their team coach was targeted on the way home, with the windscreen damaged after an object was allegedly thrown.

In 2018, City’s coach sustained extensive damage on its journey into Anfield after bottles and other objects were thrown by fans lining the streets.

