Kazakhstan vs Wales betting tips

Wales to win by two goals - 7/2 Bet365

Harry Wilson to score at any time - 5/2 Betfred

Wales are back in World Cup qualifying action when they take on Kazakhstan at 3pm on Thursday afternoon (BBC1 & iPlayer).

Craig Bellamy’s side sit second in the Group J table with seven points, a point behind leaders North Macedonia, and having played two games more than third-placed Belgium.

A 4-3 defeat at the hands of Belgium last time out brought an end to new boss Bellamy’s nine-match unbeaten run, but the fact they scored three goals away in Brussels will have given him plenty to be happy about.

Betting sites are confident Wales will finish in the top two in the section, but with only first place guaranteed qualification for the World Cup and second going into the play-offs, Bellamy’s men will be gunning for maximum points in Astana.

Kazakhstan vs Wales betting preview: Wales to take the points

This is only the second ever meeting between the two sides, the first of which was the opening match of this World Cup qualifying group, which Wales won 3-1.

Daniel James gave his side an early lead, before the visitors equalised from the penalty spot, following a handball by Connor Roberts.

Ben Davies headed home a corner from Sorba Thomas to give his side the lead again before substitute Rabbi Matondo scored his first international goal in added time.

Kazakhstan are currently ranked 83 places below Wales in the world rankings, and they go into the game with one win and two defeats from their qualifiers.

The three points came in Liechtenstein when they won 2-0, but they lost their only home match, last time out, 1-0 to group leaders North Macedonia.

Football betting sites make Wales odds-on for victory in Astana, while you can get 6/1 on the hosts and 16/5 on a draw.

Wales know this is a game where they have to take all three points if they are to qualify for their second successive World Cup, and that should be a relatively easy ask for the side that plays on Thursday.

Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction: Wales to win by two goals - 7/2 Bet365

Wilson to star again

Harry Wilson came close to joining Leeds United on transfer deadline day, only for his club, Fulham, to pull the plug on the deal just before the 7pm deadline.

The 28-year-old has featured in all four games so far this season for his club, with two starts and two substitute appearances.

This trip away with his Welsh teammates will give him the chance to put the transfer saga out of his head and instead focus on what he does best - performing for his country.

The forward has scored in three of Wales’ last five matches, including two in two against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

Wilson is avalable on some betting apps at 7/1 to score first or 13/2 to score last. As the team’s designated penalty taker, this looks a good opportunity to back Wilson to get on the scoresheet at some point.

Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction: Wilson to score at any time - 5/2 Betfred

Kazakhstan vs Wales team news

Kazakhstan: Teenager Dastan Satpaev, who has agreed to move to Chelsea, is set to feature for a Kazak team that appears to have no major injury absentees or concerns.

Wales: Goalkeeper Danny Ward is missing for Wales after he was stretchered off late in Wrexham's 2-0 victory over Millwall in the Championship on Saturday.

He was one of three keepers named in the squad along with Leeds United's Karl Darlow and Adam Davies of Sheffield United, but both have made just one appearance so far this season in the League Cup.

Leeds skipper Ethan Ampadu is also absent with a knee problem, while captain Aaron Ramsey has been left out. He has made just one appearance this season for his new side Pumas UNAM after a hamstring injury suffered back in March.

Kazakstahan vs Wales free bet offer

Thursday’s match in Astana kicks off a busy run of World Cup qualfiers for European nations and bettors looking to have a wager on Wales’ trip to Kazakhstan, or any other qualifier, can currently claim £30 in free bets from LiveScore Bet.

The currrent LiveScore Bet sign up offer is a bet £10, get £30 promotion which is only available to new customers. Just sign up using the link below, deposit at least £10 and wager the same ampunt or more on any sport at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once the qualifying wager has been settled, bettors will receieve £30 in free bets, split into 2 x £10 free bets and 2 x £5 free bet builder bets.

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using the best betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.