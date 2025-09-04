Is Kazakhstan vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales make the arduous 10-hour trip to Astana as they take on Kazakhstan in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Craig Bellamy’s side, without captain Aaron Ramsey, come into the contest off the back of heartbreak against Belgium, with Kevin De Bruyne’s 88th-minute winner condemning them to a 4-3 defeat - their first of the qualifying campaign.

They nevertheless got the better of Kazakhstan in their last meeting, steadying themselves after an unexpected fright to win 3-1 in Cardiff back in March.

Wales are currently second in Group J after four games with seven points, only behind unlikely leaders North Macedonia, while Kazakhstan have three points, albeit with a game in hand on their opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is Kazakhstan vs Wales?

The World Cup qualifier between Kazakhstan and Wales kicks off at 3pm BST (7pm local time) on Thursday 4 September at the Astana Arena in Astana.

How can I watch it?

Fans in the UK can watch the game live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 2:45pm BST.

Team news

Wales captain Ramsey has been left out of the squad by Bellamy, having only played his first minutes for new side Pumas Unam last week - his first appearance in nearly six months. Ethan Ampadu is also absent with a knee injury, while Dylan Lawlor, Ronan Kpakio and Kai Andrews could all make their first Wales caps.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, are going through change in the dressing room after former captain Askhat Tagybergen, who scored in Cardiff, announced his retirement in June.

Predicted line-ups

Kazakhstan XI: Seysen; Astanov, Malyi, Alip, Tapilov, Vorogovskiy; Chesnokov, Muzhikov, Zaynutdinov, Kenzhebek; Samorodov.

Wales XI: Ward; Williams, Rodon, Cabango, Davies; J. James, Sheehan; Johnson, Cullen, D. James; Harris.

Odds

Kazakhstan win 6/1

Draw 16/5

Wales win 11/20

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.