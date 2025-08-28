Brentford boss Keith Andrews doubles down on Yoane Wissa stance in emphatic update
Wissa spent a period on strike but is now back training with the Brentford group
Brentford boss has doubled down on his stance on wantaway Yoane Wissa but has once again confirmed the striker will absent from his squad this weekend.
Wissa has been a target of Newcastle throughout the summer and has not played for Brentford yet this season.
“Copy and paste really from the other day, the exact same answer,” Andrews revealed when asked on the situation. “Nothing has changed in terms of my stance and I don’t see any movement.
“It’s very much the same as it was really.”
On whether he will play against Sunderland, Andrews added: “No. Again similar to the other day really. Focused on the group that is settled, I suppose, and not got issues ongoing which clearly Yoane has so the squad will be pretty much the same as it was the other night.”
Andrews did confirm that dialogue with Wissa is constant, who is training with the team after spending a period on strike.
The Bees coach is keen to reintegrate the striker and firmly believes he will still be at the club by the end of the transfer window.
“It’s constant, it’s pretty much daily,” he said. “I keep saying about the level of respect I have for Yoane and the relationship I’ve had with him.
“Obviously that’s been difficult for obvious reasons, I don’t think that’s revolutionary in terms of saying that.
“I still feel that (he will stay). The football club in general want to hold on to Yoane, going back to the type of player he is, the person he is, I certainly don’t want to lose Yoane.”
