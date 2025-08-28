Brentford boss Keith Andrews doubles down on Yoane Wissa stance in emphatic update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford boss has doubled down on his stance on wantaway Yoane Wissa but has once again confirmed the striker will absent from his squad this weekend.

Wissa has been a target of Newcastle throughout the summer and has not played for Brentford yet this season.

“Copy and paste really from the other day, the exact same answer,” Andrews revealed when asked on the situation. “Nothing has changed in terms of my stance and I don’t see any movement.

“It’s very much the same as it was really.”

On whether he will play against Sunderland, Andrews added: “No. Again similar to the other day really. Focused on the group that is settled, I suppose, and not got issues ongoing which clearly Yoane has so the squad will be pretty much the same as it was the other night.”

Andrews did confirm that dialogue with Wissa is constant, who is training with the team after spending a period on strike.

The Bees coach is keen to reintegrate the striker and firmly believes he will still be at the club by the end of the transfer window.

“It’s constant, it’s pretty much daily,” he said. “I keep saying about the level of respect I have for Yoane and the relationship I’ve had with him.

“Obviously that’s been difficult for obvious reasons, I don’t think that’s revolutionary in terms of saying that.

“I still feel that (he will stay). The football club in general want to hold on to Yoane, going back to the type of player he is, the person he is, I certainly don’t want to lose Yoane.”