Kick It Out calls alleged racist abuse of Luton’s Carlton Morris ‘shameful’

Anyone found guilty of racially abusing Luton’s Carlton Morris must face “the strongest possible consequences”, Kick It Out has said.

The 28-year-old striker complained about a comment made by the home crowd late on in the Hatters’ Premier League match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Luton boss Rob Edwards confirmed after his side’s 3-2 win that the matter had been reported to the police.

Kick It Out issued a statement on Wednesday morning which read: “We send our full support to Carlton Morris. It’s shameful that once again a player should be subjected to alleged racism while doing their job.

“Morris should be praised for how he handled the situation, and we commend the clubs, police and officials for their swift approach. But it should never have to come to this.

“Those who think this vile behaviour towards players is acceptable need to face the strongest possible consequences.”

We will be working alongside the clubs and Bedfordshire Police to understand the circumstances and identify those involved South Yorkshire Police statement

South Yorkshire Police said an investigation had been launched into “alleged racially aggravated abuse” following the match.

“It is believed that a Luton FC player was subjected to racial abuse during the match,” a force statement read.

“We will be working alongside the clubs and Bedfordshire Police to understand the circumstances and identify those involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 192 of December 26.”

Edwards said after Tuesday’s match: “There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that, they have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, so it is with them now; I have no more comment on it.

“He is alright – he was, at the time, pretty angry but he seems fine now.”

Luton said Morris had been offered the club’s full support, while Sheffield United reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to racism.

“There is no place for this behaviour in football, or society as a whole,” a Blades statement concluded.