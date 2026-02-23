Investigation launched after non-league club accused of soaking pitch with sprinklers to force postponement
The National League is investigating reports that King’s Lynn Town deliberately waterlogged their pitch to force a postponement
An investigation has been launched after an injury-hit non-league football team were accused of soaking their pitch with sprinklers to deliberately force a postponement.
King’s Lynn Town, who are in danger of relegation from the National League, saw their home match against South Shields FC at The Walks postponed on Saturday 14 February due to a waterlogged pitch.
But time-stamped CCTV images emerged in the Non-League Paper showing the pitch-side sprinklers dousing the playing surface on the day before the game, Friday 13 February, and before a planned pre-match pitch inspection.
King’s Lynn Town are 19th in the National League North and the club were reportedly hit by injuries and illnesses that week.
At the time, the club said: “Due to a high amount of rainfall and insufficient drainage, our pitch has too much sitting water and has become waterlogged.”
The postponed match against South Shields has been rearranged for Tuesday 17th March, requiring the the north-east club to make a four-hour drive to Norfolk for the midweek evening kick-off.
A spokesperson from the National League confirmed they are in touch with King’s Lynn Town and have asked to review the CCTV footage. “The National League are aware of the allegations and are conducting an investigation into it,” it confirmed.
South Shields released their own statement on Monday, adding: “We are aware of reports that have surfaced over the course of the weekend regarding our postponed fixture versus King’s Lynn Town FC.
“The club has been approached by numerous external media outlets; however, the club will not be commenting further at this time.”
But the club’s chairman, Geoff Thompson, told the BBC: “We are aware the matter is being investigated by the National League.
"We've also seen the evidence of the sprinkler system being on for a very considerable time in advance of the referee pitch inspection, which was conducted remotely via telephone with the match referee and hosted by the [King’s Lynn Town] groundsman.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks