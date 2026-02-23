Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Investigation launched after non-league club accused of soaking pitch with sprinklers to force postponement

The National League is investigating reports that King’s Lynn Town deliberately waterlogged their pitch to force a postponement

A CCTV image of King’s Lynn Town's sprinkler system soaking the pitch on the day before the South Shields match
A CCTV image of King’s Lynn Town's sprinkler system soaking the pitch on the day before the South Shields match (Non-League Paper)

An investigation has been launched after an injury-hit non-league football team were accused of soaking their pitch with sprinklers to deliberately force a postponement.

King’s Lynn Town, who are in danger of relegation from the National League, saw their home match against South Shields FC at The Walks postponed on Saturday 14 February due to a waterlogged pitch.

But time-stamped CCTV images emerged in the Non-League Paper showing the pitch-side sprinklers dousing the playing surface on the day before the game, Friday 13 February, and before a planned pre-match pitch inspection.

King’s Lynn Town are 19th in the National League North and the club were reportedly hit by injuries and illnesses that week.

At the time, the club said: “Due to a high amount of rainfall and insufficient drainage, our pitch has too much sitting water and has become waterlogged.”

The postponed match against South Shields has been rearranged for Tuesday 17th March, requiring the the north-east club to make a four-hour drive to Norfolk for the midweek evening kick-off.

A spokesperson from the National League confirmed they are in touch with King’s Lynn Town and have asked to review the CCTV footage. “The National League are aware of the allegations and are conducting an investigation into it,” it confirmed.

South Shields released their own statement on Monday, adding: “We are aware of reports that have surfaced over the course of the weekend regarding our postponed fixture versus King’s Lynn Town FC.

King’s Lynn Town play at The Walks
King’s Lynn Town play at The Walks (LNS-GP)

“The club has been approached by numerous external media outlets; however, the club will not be commenting further at this time.”

But the club’s chairman, Geoff Thompson, told the BBC: “We are aware the matter is being investigated by the National League.

"We've also seen the evidence of the sprinkler system being on for a very considerable time in advance of the referee pitch inspection, which was conducted remotely via telephone with the match referee and hosted by the [King’s Lynn Town] groundsman.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in