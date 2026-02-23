Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched after an injury-hit non-league football team were accused of soaking their pitch with sprinklers to deliberately force a postponement.

King’s Lynn Town, who are in danger of relegation from the National League, saw their home match against South Shields FC at The Walks postponed on Saturday 14 February due to a waterlogged pitch.

But time-stamped CCTV images emerged in the Non-League Paper showing the pitch-side sprinklers dousing the playing surface on the day before the game, Friday 13 February, and before a planned pre-match pitch inspection.

King’s Lynn Town are 19th in the National League North and the club were reportedly hit by injuries and illnesses that week.

At the time, the club said: “Due to a high amount of rainfall and insufficient drainage, our pitch has too much sitting water and has become waterlogged.”

The postponed match against South Shields has been rearranged for Tuesday 17th March, requiring the the north-east club to make a four-hour drive to Norfolk for the midweek evening kick-off.

A spokesperson from the National League confirmed they are in touch with King’s Lynn Town and have asked to review the CCTV footage. “The National League are aware of the allegations and are conducting an investigation into it,” it confirmed.

South Shields released their own statement on Monday, adding: “We are aware of reports that have surfaced over the course of the weekend regarding our postponed fixture versus King’s Lynn Town FC.

open image in gallery King’s Lynn Town play at The Walks ( LNS-GP )

“The club has been approached by numerous external media outlets; however, the club will not be commenting further at this time.”

But the club’s chairman, Geoff Thompson, told the BBC: “We are aware the matter is being investigated by the National League.

"We've also seen the evidence of the sprinkler system being on for a very considerable time in advance of the referee pitch inspection, which was conducted remotely via telephone with the match referee and hosted by the [King’s Lynn Town] groundsman.”