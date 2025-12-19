Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has responded to Kobbie Mainoo’s brother after he wore a T-shirt demanding his sibling be “freed” from his troubled season at Manchester United.

England international Mainoo’s brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, wore a T-shirt at Old Trafford on Monday saying “Free Kobbie Mainoo”, an apparent message for the club’s hierarchy and to Amorim, who has not given the midfielder a league start yet this season.

Former United players Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have publicly advised Mainoo to look for a transfer, but Amorim sees that as part of a broader problem and said the correct approach is to remain and prove him wrong.

United will be without the suspended Casemiro at Aston Villa on Sunday and said Mainoo’s chances of playing will not be affected by his brother.

He explained: “It was not Kobbie that wore the T-shirt. He is not going to start because of the T-shirt or go to the bench because of it. He is going to play if he is the right player to play. I am not going to do something to Kobbie because someone in his family is doing something.

Ruben Amorim’s relationship with Kobbie Mainoo has been under the spotlight (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Archive )

“So that is not an issue. I’ve been here for a year, it’s not new. We have to deal with it, but I’m not going to do something to Kobbie because someone in his family is doing something. It’s going to be the same. If he’s the right guy to play, he is going to play.”

Amorim is also managing discontent from captain Bruno Fernandes after the Portugal midfielder told Canal 11 that he was hurt by the club’s willingness to let him leave when Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal showed interest.

Fernandes said he could have left in the close-season transfer window but stayed not only for his family, but because he genuinely loved the club.

“He said what he is feeling. We already know the noise, but he talked with the board and I think everything is clear,” Amorim said. “We just spoke about his feelings and he needs to answer to that, not me. He gives everything and puts everything on the line. We need to step up and also have that feeling.

“He is a big example in the group. He spoke his feelings and when I watch him training and playing, he is a special character.”

additional reporting by Reuters