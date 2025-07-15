Kolo Toure joins Manchester City’s backroom staff on permanent basis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has been appointed to Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff on a permanent basis.

The 44-year-old performed the role of assistant first-team coach during this summer’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States, and City have confirmed he is to remain in place on a full-time basis.

Director of Football Hugo Viana said: “We’re delighted to permanently add Kolo to our first-team coaching staff.

“Not only does he bring his immensely precious experience at football’s elite level, but he also has a deep connection with Manchester City and a deep knowledge of the club.

“We’ve also been hugely impressed with his work and success with our Under-18s, and by adding him into our senior staff permanently, this will only strengthen the transition for players in our academy into the first team.

“As we already saw throughout his time with Pep Guardiola, Pep Lijnders and James French this summer, his massive personality of optimism and positivity is hugely infectious and we’re already looking forward to his work moving forward.”

Former Ivory Coast international Toure, who won the Premier League with both City and previous club Arsenal, worked under lead coach Oliver Reiss last season as they guided the club’s Under-18s to the Premier League North title and saw their side lose both the national final and the FA Youth Cup final to Aston Villa.

He had previously coached with the Ivory Coast national squad and was part of Brendan Rodgers’ staff at Celtic and Leicester before a brief spell in charge in his own right at League One Wigan.