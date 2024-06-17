Kylian Mbappe left covered in blood following brutal injury in Euro 2024 match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France captain Kylian Mbappe was left covered in blood after suffering a burst nose in his country’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria.

Mbappe sustained the injury challenging for a header in the penalty box when he collided with the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso.

Mbappe’s nose started bleeding and he stayed down following the challenge as Austria broke forward when they cleared the France corner.

He received medical attention after play was stopped, with his white shirt already stained in blood. Mbappe covered his nose with his hand after getting to his feet.

The 25-year-old star was helped off the pitch by medics before he was bizarrely booked when he attempted to re-enter the field of play without permission from the referee.

It then became clear that Mbappe could not continue and he left the pitch, going straight down the tunnel with nine minutes of stoppage time remaining.

Mbappe was jeered by the Austria fans as he went off the pitch, in response to what they perceived to be time-wasting tactics with France down to 10 players.

Mbappe suffered the injury after colliding into Austria defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder ( Getty Images )

( REUTERS )

Mbappe covered his nose as he was helped off the pitch ( Getty Images )

( Getty Images )

( Getty Images )

Mbappe left the pitch and went straight down the tunnel ( Getty Images )

It had been a mixed evening for Mbappe until that point, with the star forward playing a key role in France’s only goal of the game as his cross deflected in off Austria defender Max Wober to break the deadlock.

But Mbappe, who joins Real Madrid on 1 July, was unable to score his first goal at the European Championships after wasting a golden chance to double France’s lead when sent through on goal.

France held on in Dusseldorf to open their Euro 2024 with a victory, joining Netherlands on three points after their opening Group D win over Poland. Les Blues face the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday night.

The injury will be a concern for tournament favourites France. The World Cup finalists were below their best and lacked fluency as they defeated Austria and will hope Mbappe recovers to face the Netherlands later this week.

The World Cup golden boot winner could have to wear a protective mask if he has broken his nose, which may have to be remain in place throughout the remainder of the Euros depending on the extent of the injury.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United Roy Keane criticised Mbappe for re-entering the pitch following the injury. Speaking on ITV, Keane said: “He’s gone back on the pitch but just sitting, this is out of order. To go back on and sit on the pitch, he deserved that yellow card - don’t like to see that!”