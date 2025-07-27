Lauren James limps out of Euro 2025 final in major England blow
The Chelsea winger went to ground holding her ankle and could not continue, as Chloe Kelly replaced her on England’s left side
England suffered a major blow during the first half of the Euro 2025 final against Spain when Lauren James was forced off with injury.
James passed the ball out of play in the 39th minute with Spain on top after taking the lead through Mariona Caldentey, and went to ground holding her ankle.
The Chelsea winger also came off during England’s semi-final win over Italy but had trained in the days before the final and passed fit to start the game.
Chloe Kelly, England’s penalty hero in the semi-finals, quickly prepared to come on and entered the game in the 41st minute after a brief stoppage. The Lionesses’ fans offered the Arsenal star a loud ovation as Sarina Wiegman’s side attempted to work their way back into the contest in Basel, having fallen behind to a first-half header.
Mariona Caldentey made it 1-0 for Spain in the 25th minute, after Ona Batlle whipped in a cross from the right following good work by Aitana Bonmati, and Caldentey headed it powerfully home.
The match is a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final where Spain defeated the Lionesses 1-0.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments