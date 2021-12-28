Postponements mount as Covid disrupts midweek football action

The number of matches postponed on Wednesday due to Covid-19 has risen to 15 with the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull among those to fall victim.

Fifteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.

Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.

Sheffield United’s home game with Hull joined the Sky Bet Championship fixtures between Birmingham and Peterborough, Reading and Fulham and Swansea and Luton to be postponed.

Hull, whose Boxing Day clash against Blackburn was postponed just over two hours before kick-off, said in a statement: “Our match at Sheffield United on Wednesday 29th December has been postponed due to the Tigers having an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture.

“The club has worked hard to ensure it has been able to play the game.

“However, taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases in the squad, we do not have the required numbers for the match to take place.”

League One had seen postponements at Burton Charlton and Wigan, whose opponents Fleetwood have also had their trip to Sunderland on January 2 called off.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Fleetwood Town’s Sky Bet League One fixtures against Wigan Athletic and Sunderland on Wednesday 29 December and Sunday 2 January respectively have been postponed.

“The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture, however, taking into account the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“Re-arranged dates will be confirmed for both fixtures in due course.”

League Two has been hit particularly hard with only three of the planned 11 fixtures remaining.

Tranmere’s visit to Hartlepool was postponed on Tuesday, with Rovers unable to fulfil the fixture, and the Sutton-Colchester clash quickly followed suit.

“The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil all fixtures,” read a Tranmere statement.

“However, taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

“In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.”

Colchester have also been hit by Covid-19 and the club said in a statement: “Like the Orient fixture on Boxing Day, everything possible was done to ensure that the fixture could take place but injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the U’s squad meant there isn’t the sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.”