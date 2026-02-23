Man United defender Leny Yoro slapped with six-month driving ban
Yoro was caught driving nearly two-and-a-half times the speed limit in the Manchester suburb of Withington
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been banned from driving for six months after speeding at more than 70mph in a residential area.
The 20-year-old centre back's £170,000 Porsche Cayenne was clocked at 72mph by a camera in the Manchester suburb of Withington last August.
Court papers reveal Yoro was driving at nearly two-and-a-half times the 30mph speed limit at the time.
Lawyers for the French defender issued an apology on his behalf, insisting that the road was clear at the time and Yoro was "rushing to take a friend to the railway station".
Lisa Nevitt, Yoro’s lawyer from firm Burton Copeland, wrote to the court highlighting Yoro’s co-operation and accountability, saying that he “would not seek to argue that he should not be disqualification”.
"He is not liable to a totting up disqualification but understands because of the speed involved that it is highly likely the court will impose a disqualification rather than penalty points," she wrote.
"Our client would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident which came about as he was rushing to take a friend to the railway station.
"Our client further states that he believes where the speeding took place was at a point where the road was broad and there was little prospect of being any contact with any vulnerable road users such as pedestrians."
The incident, which took play after 4pm BST on 28 August, took place on Mauldeth Road West on a stretch of road which includes houses as well as a secondary school.
Yoro was charged by Greater Manchester Police with speeding and failing to identify the driver of the car.
The Frenchman signed for Man United in the summer of 2024 and has made 23 appearances for the club this term.
Additional reporting from PA
