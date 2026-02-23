Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been banned from driving for six months after speeding at more than 70mph in a residential area.

The 20-year-old centre back's £170,000 Porsche Cayenne was clocked at 72mph by a camera in the Manchester suburb of Withington last August.

Court papers reveal Yoro was driving at nearly two-and-a-half times the 30mph speed limit at the time.

Lawyers for the French defender issued an apology on his behalf, insisting that the road was clear at the time and Yoro was "rushing to take a friend to the railway station".

Lisa Nevitt, Yoro’s lawyer from firm Burton Copeland, wrote to the court highlighting Yoro’s co-operation and accountability, saying that he “would not seek to argue that he should not be disqualification”.

open image in gallery Leny Yoro was driving more than 70mph in a 30mph zone ( PA Wire )

"He is not liable to a totting up disqualification but understands because of the speed involved that it is highly likely the court will impose a disqualification rather than penalty points," she wrote.

"Our client would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident which came about as he was rushing to take a friend to the railway station.

"Our client further states that he believes where the speeding took place was at a point where the road was broad and there was little prospect of being any contact with any vulnerable road users such as pedestrians."

The incident, which took play after 4pm BST on 28 August, took place on Mauldeth Road West on a stretch of road which includes houses as well as a secondary school.

Yoro was charged by Greater Manchester Police with speeding and failing to identify the driver of the car.

The Frenchman signed for Man United in the summer of 2024 and has made 23 appearances for the club this term.

Additional reporting from PA