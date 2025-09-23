Lincoln City vs Chelsea LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from LNER Stadium
Follow live coverage as Lincoln City face Chelsea in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Lincoln City 1, Chelsea 2.
Substitution, Chelsea. Reggie Walsh replaces Facundo Buonanotte.
Facundo Buonanotte (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
