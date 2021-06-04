Harry Anderson released by Lincoln

Harry Anderson is one of two players being released by Lincoln at the end of their contracts.

The winger, a fans’ favourite at Sincil Bank, sees his successful five-year stay with the Imps come to an end after he was not offered a new deal by the club.

Anderson joined Lincoln in 2016, initially on loan, before making a permanent move a year later. He made over 200 appearances for the Imps, winning two league titles and an EFL Trophy as the club rose from non-league to Sky Bet League One

Lincoln announced their retained list for the 2021-22 season on Friday, with goalkeeper Ethan Ross also being released.

Apart from Anderson and Ross, Lincoln have kept all of their other contracted players for next season, but loan players Brennan Johnson, Alex Palmer, Callum Morton, Morgan Rogers and TJ Eyoma have all returned to their parent clubs after helping the Imps to the League One play-off final.