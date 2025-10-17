Arne Slot highlights Liverpool’s biggest weakness in bid to snap losing streak against Man United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has pinpointed Liverpool’s vulnerability from crosses as a key part of their recent losing streak.

The Reds boss has discussed what his side can do to improve their form and keep pace in the Premier League title race after three consecutive defeats.

And Slot has looked into the manner of the goals conceded by his side, highlighting a trend of opponents scoring from set-pieces.

“I think what we can say is if we compare to last season, we don't create as many chances but the most xG, chances and shots on target but we've conceded too many goals,” Slot said.

“Nine goals and four from set pieces, not a reflection of chances we've conceded. Other five were the fast breaks, three from open play.

“Conceding too many crosses, we have to address that and do better. Like Virgil [Van Dijk] says, I think he means this that teams are facing us differently.

“That is also what I have said, long balls compared to last season, already one third of the way through compared to last season after seven games. We have to find answers.”

Slot also analysed the test of United and how Ruben Amorim’s side can pose a threat.

“I look forward even more to Man Utd, I know how special of a game it is,” Slot added. “The most watched all over the world, so special to be a part of it, we have to be at our best.

“United had a better start than table is showing, so very interesting game, especially as it's at Anfield. The fans have always been supportive. A team that lost 3 in a row, we need to be ready but the fans need to and will help us.”

