How Liverpool can win the Premier League tonight
The Reds are on the brink of celebrating the title
Liverpool are within touching distance of securing the Premier League title but Arsenal’s win over Ipswich Town on Easter Sunday delayed the victory parade for at least another week.
The Gunners narrowed the gap at the top to 10 points with a 4-0 thrashing of the Tractor Boys, meaning that Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City was not enough to seal the title later in the day.
However, Mikel Arteta’s side are only able to obtain a maximum of 81 points, with five games left to play. Liverpool are on 79 points, so they now need just one more win to make mathematically certain.
When could Liverpool win the Premier League?
One more win would be enough for Liverpool to seal the title. Their first opportunity to win themselves the title will be against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday 27 April.
However, there is a possibility that Liverpool win the title on Wednesday night. If Crystal Palace beat Arsenal at the Emirates (kick-off is at 8pm), the Gunners would only be able to reach a maximum of 78 points and Liverpool, on 79, will be champions.
If Arsenal draw, that means a Liverpool draw against Tottenham would be enough on Sunday. If Arsenal win, Liverpool will have to win against Ange Postecoglou’s side to win the title this weekend.
Liverpool’s next game after Tottenham is a trip to Chelsea on Sunday 4 May, followed by facing Arsenal at Anfield on 11 May. Liverpool could therefore receive guard of honour at Stamford Bridge and from the Gunners at Anfield in the next few weeks.
It also likely that Liverpool could build a mathematically unassailable lead before facing the Gunners – leaving Arsenal potentially having to roll out the guard of honour for the Reds on 11 May.
Remaining Premier League fixtures
Liverpool have five games to go and Arsenal have five games left. Each side’s remaining fixtures are as follows:
Liverpool
Points: 79 (played 33)
Points per game (PPG): 2.35
Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.37
Arsenal
Points: 66 (played 33)
Points per game (PPG): 1.96
Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.35
