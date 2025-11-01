Is Liverpool vs Aston Villa on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
Liverpool will bid to stop the rot after six losses in seven as they play host to Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Arne Slot’s faltering side succumbed to back-to-back Anfield defeats in midweek, with a much-changed XI convincingly dumped out of the Carabao Cup by bogey side Crystal Palace.
Having also lost at Brentford last weekend, it appears all progress made in the Champions League thrashing of Frankfurt has already been undone, with the Reds on a run of six straight defeats on English soil.
Villa, meanwhile, have experienced a polar opposite season to Liverpool’s so far, struggling to start before going on a rich vein of form. Unai Emery’s side are on a run of four straight wins in the league, including two over Manchester City and Tottenham.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa?
Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa kicks off 8pm GMT on Saturday 1 November at Anfield in Liverpool.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 6:30pm BST.
Team news
Saturday will come too soon for Liverpool duo Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones, who remain sidelined with injuries. A return could be in the offing for Ryan Gravenberch, however, who has been sidelined since the loss to Manchester United two weeks ago.
Aston Villa cannot call on the services of loanee Harvey Elliott due to the fact Liverpool are his parent club, though this likely won’t prove an issue to Unai Emery’s selection with the midfielder starved of minutes. Emiliano Buendia is also out with a foot injury.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments