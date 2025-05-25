Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Champions set to lift trophy after final Premier League fixture

It should be a day of celebration at Anfield as both sides celebrate their successes

Flo Clifford
Sunday 25 May 2025 13:18 BST
Comments
Jurgen Klopp criticises Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy on a day of celebration at Anfield as Arne Slot’s side host Crystal Palace.

The champions’ victory lap reaches its conclusion on the final day of the campaign with the club able to savour a title secured weeks ago with a relaxed run-in. A last outing in front of their home supporters should see yet more scenes of revelry — though the reception for Trent Alexander-Arnold should he be involved could be fascinating as the right-back perhaps features for a final time before departing on a free transfer.

There is plenty to be proud of for Crystal Palace, too, after their FA Cup triumph. Oliver Glasner’s side enjoyed their homecoming to Selhurst Park against Wolves on Tuesday night after securing the first major trophy in the club’s history. It could well be an enjoyable affair with all of the drama likely to come elsewhere as the Premier League concludes.

Follow all of the action from Anfield with our live blog below:

Why a unique Premier League final day will be more interesting than it might appear

Liverpool’s dominance means that there is no fight for the title to worry about today, but a hectic afternoon of action could still be in store. Miguel Delaney sets the scene.

Given that the title and relegation are already decided, this won’t be an all-time epic but there is enough on the line to make the Premier League finale an intriguing proposition
Harry Latham-Coyle25 May 2025 13:45

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

Flo Clifford25 May 2025 13:30

Early team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his final appearance for Liverpool, though Arne Slot may be cautious after the hostile reaction received by the right-back at Anfield two weeks ago. Alexis Mac Allister has been ruled out.

Marc Guehi is a doubt for Crystal Palace, while Adam Wharton is sidelined after suffering a concussion in the FA Cup final. Joel Ward may enjoy a last start after 13 years with the club.

Flo Clifford25 May 2025 13:20

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 25 May at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Flo Clifford25 May 2025 13:10

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

The moment has finally arrived for Liverpool, a trophy to lift in front of the home fans at Anfield on the last day of the Premier League season. Arne Slot’s side have been able to enjoy these final few weeks having secured the title with several games to spare, and Virgil van Dijk will hoist the prize aloft later on what should be a day of celebration at Anfield.

Crystal Palace - themselves still giddy after FA Cup glory - are the visitors. Kick off is at 4pm BST.

Liverpool are set to lift the Premier League trophy
Liverpool are set to lift the Premier League trophy (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle25 May 2025 11:06

