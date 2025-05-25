Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool and Crystal Palace will celebrate their respective triumphs as the two clubs meet on the final day of the Premier League season.

The champions will finally get their hands on the trophy long after securing success in Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk set to hoist the prize.

The visitors, meanwhile, are still basking in their own glory after a brilliant FA Cup, securing a major trophy for the first time after a transformative impact from Oliver Glasner.

There should, therefore, be a festive feel to affairs - though a win could be enough for Palace to secure a top-half finish.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 25 May at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his final appearance for Liverpool, though Arne Slot may be cautious after the hostile reaction received by the right-back at Anfield two weeks ago. Alexis Mac Allister has been ruled out.

Marc Guehi is a doubt for Crystal Palace, while Adam Wharton is sidelined after suffering a concussion in the FA Cup final. Joel Ward may enjoy a last start after 13 years with the club.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

Odds

Liverpool win 1/3

Draw 5/1

Crystal Palace win 10/3

