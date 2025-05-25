Is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Liverpool and Crystal Palace will celebrate their respective triumphs as the two clubs meet on the final day of the Premier League season.
The champions will finally get their hands on the trophy long after securing success in Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk set to hoist the prize.
The visitors, meanwhile, are still basking in their own glory after a brilliant FA Cup, securing a major trophy for the first time after a transformative impact from Oliver Glasner.
There should, therefore, be a festive feel to affairs - though a win could be enough for Palace to secure a top-half finish.
When is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 25 May at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.
Team news
Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his final appearance for Liverpool, though Arne Slot may be cautious after the hostile reaction received by the right-back at Anfield two weeks ago. Alexis Mac Allister has been ruled out.
Marc Guehi is a doubt for Crystal Palace, while Adam Wharton is sidelined after suffering a concussion in the FA Cup final. Joel Ward may enjoy a last start after 13 years with the club.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.
