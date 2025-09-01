Dominik Szoboszlai’s hidden quality underlines Liverpool’s edge over title rivals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was another Liverpool win they could attribute to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Not that it was determined by one of his curling crosses or pinpoint passes; not, indeed, that he was in the country at the time, let alone on the Anfield pitch. But Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid created opportunities for others.

Dominik Szoboszlai was scarcely expected to be among them. Certainly not at right-back when Jeremie Frimpong joined. But there was also something incongruous about the sight of the Hungary captain stood alone over a free kick. It would have been Alexander-Arnold’s in the past.

Alexis Mac Allister had gone off and it may have been too far out for Mohamed Salah. Liverpool are still learning what Florian Wirtz can do. So it was Szoboszlai, from 32 yards.

He had been practising: but from closer range, with a different way of striking the ball. He went for the spectacular and got a winner against Arsenal.

“I was like, ‘I’ll take a risk,’” he explained. In his own estimation, it was a long time he scored a free kick. But he had not been taking them.

“I should mention Trent because he was taking the free-kicks in the past because he obviously has an unbelievable shot,” he added. “Finally I could have my chance and did it.”

It was a sentence that spoke to a broader truth about Liverpool’s start to the season. They could have drawn all three league matches; instead they have won all three, in each case because someone grasped an opportunity they may not have expected. Federico Chiesa, oft overlooked last season, scored the decisive goal at Bournemouth.

There was no element of “finally” for Rio Ngumoha but, granted a Premier League debut at 16, he scored a 100th-minute winner at Newcastle. Then came Szoboszlai: stand-in right-back, stand-in free kick taker.

open image in gallery Dominik Szoboszlai (left) celebrates his free-kick winner for Liverpool against Arsenal ( PA Wire )

What each part of that underlined, though, is the Hungarian is a player of many talents. They may be more than most realised, including being able to fill in at right-back. His selection was notable; had it backfired, it could have been grounds for criticism of Slot. Because, while Frimpong is injured, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez were on the bench, each with more training sessions behind them since Szoboszlai started at Newcastle.

His immediate opponent was Gabriel Martinelli, a past tormentor of Alexander-Arnold but Szoboszlai fared well. It could give Arsenal a further reason to regret not starting Eberechi Eze. But for a midfielder slotting in at the back, Szoboszlai showed an aptitude for defensive duties. He made more clearances than anyone else. He also has a can-do mentality that equips him for the variety of jobs, which could prove vital over the course of the title race.

“If he has to play right wing, right full-back, as a [No] 10, he gives his best,” said Arne Slot. “Again he was outstanding. He has always been a player that understands what a Liverpool player should look like: if you wear this shirt you should give everything, no matter in what position you play. As a midfielder he is always the first one to track back, to press high and today I don’t think he did anything wrong.

open image in gallery Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai (left) and Mohamed Salah after their 1-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal ( PA Wire )

“An unbelievable game from him in a position he probably played only two or three times in his life. So, that tells you a lot about the mentality he has. But he played really well, as he played so many times so well as an attacking midfielder also.”

Indeed, a late shift into a more familiar role at St James’ Park brought Szoboszlai a pivotal part in two winners in a week. Officially, he has no assists this season. Yet his exquisite dummy afforded Ngumoha the chance to shoot.

But Szoboszlai is an ever present this season without starting in the position he occupied last season. He has played two games deeper in midfield, two at full-back. He could have been the odd man out after Wirtz’s arrival; he may still be.

open image in gallery Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool scores his team's first goal with a free kick ( Getty Images )

Yet he is a Slot favourite. The Dutchman might have been crowbarring him into the team; perhaps he wanted Szoboszlai’s height against Arsenal’s set-piece specialists. What can be said is that he has a player with his manager’s trust. In each of his matches in defence, he has looked more redoubtable than Milos Kerkez, a full-time full-back. A strapping figure who can run mile after mile seems more robust than Wirtz. Szoboszlai also arrived from the Bundesliga but the English game appears more of a culture shock to the German.

Unlike Szoboszlai, he didn’t complete the Arsenal game. “It wasn’t injury,” said Slot. “It was a welcome to the Premier League. After 85 minutes, I don’t think he knew he could have cramp in so many different places and that’s what happened.”

Wirtz was recruited, at a club-record cost, to give Liverpool more potency from the No 10 role. Slot said last season to play in midfield for Liverpool you have to score goals. The most pertinent criticism of Szoboszlai was that he didn’t score enough. And then, as an emergency right-back, he delivered what may prove one of the most important of their season.