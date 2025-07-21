Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool agree deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike

The PA news agency understands the Reds have agreed to pay a guaranteed £69m with a further £10m possible in add-ons.

Simon Peach
Monday 21 July 2025 11:41 BST
Hugo Ekitike looks set to move to Anfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool have struck a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt worth up to £79million for striker Hugo Ekitike, the PA news agency understands.

The talented 23-year-old scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga club after last summer making his loan move from Paris St Germain permanent.

Newcastle and Manchester United have been among the interested parties but Premier League champions Liverpool look set to sign Ekitike.

The PA news agency understands the Reds have agreed to pay a guaranteed £69m to sign the France Under-21 international, with a further £10m possible in add-ons.

