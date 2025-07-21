Liverpool agree deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike
The talented 23-year-old scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga club after last summer making his loan move from Paris St Germain permanent.
Newcastle and Manchester United have been among the interested parties but Premier League champions Liverpool look set to sign Ekitike.
The PA news agency understands the Reds have agreed to pay a guaranteed £69m to sign the France Under-21 international, with a further £10m possible in add-ons.