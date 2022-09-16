Football rumours: Liverpool set sights on Matheus Nunes
Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly tracking Ben Brereton Diaz.
What the papers say
Liverpool are reportedly set to turn their attention to the pursuit of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. The 24-year-old only joined Wolves a few weeks ago, but the Daily Mirror, citing Portuguese outlet UOL, says Liverpool bosses have identified Nunes as a potential option if they fail to acquire Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.
The Liverpool Echo, via Football Insider, reports Everton are among five teams who have been linked with Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The Toffees, as well as Spanish clubs Valencia, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad, are all believed to have an interest in the 23-year-old Chile international.
Former Tottenham defender Danny Rose is nearing an agreement to join Greek side AEK Athens, according to The Sun.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Mykhaylo Mudryk: Shakhtar Donetsk have rejected an offer from Everton for the 21-year-old winger, according to website 90min.
Roberto de Zerbi: Calciomercato says Brighton are continuing talks with the former Shakhtar manager as they look for a successor to Graham Potter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.