Is Liverpool v Qarabag on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are one win away from booking their spot in the Champions League last 16 and will bid to extend their strong European form as they host Qarabag on Wednesday.

Arne Slot’s Reds hammered Marseille 3-0 in their last outing in the competition, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo on the scoresheet either side of Geronimo Rulli’s own goal.

They sit fourth in the league table as things stand and a win over 18th-placed Qarabag would see them seal one of eight automatic qualification spots.

But their 13-game unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday as Bournemouth stole a 3-2 win at the death, and their last Champions League game at Anfield was a 4-1 thrashing by PSV Eindhoven, so it isn’t guaranteed to be plain sailing for Liverpool or the under-pressure Slot.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool v Qarabag?

Liverpool host Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday 28 January, with kick-off at 8pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 6.30pm, and streaming service discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Joe Gomez is a doubt after clashing with goalkeeper Alisson in the weekend defeat to Bournemouth and possibly sustaining a head injury, while Ibrahima Konate is also a potential absentee following the death of his father.

Defenders Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley and striker Alexander Isak are long-term absentees, with Federico Chiesa another doubt after missing the last two games with a knock. However, Andy Robertson is available after his mooted transfer to Tottenham Hotspur broke down.

Qarabag are without the injured Kady Borges and striker Ramil Sheydayev, who is ineligible, but are otherwise able to field a full strength squad.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Endo; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha; Ekitike

Qarabag XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Jankovic, Bicalho; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran