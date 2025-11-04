Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield in a Champions League clash bursting with storylines.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be making his first return to his boyhood club after joining the Spanish giants in the summer, with the right back expecting a hostile reception following his controversial move.

Xabi Alonso will also return to Anfield after taking charge of Real Madrid, who have bounced back into form and travel to Merseyside on a run of six consecutive victories in all competitions.

Liverpool ended their run of defeats with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday and Arne Slot’s side now enter a crucial spell where they face Real Madrid and then Manchester City in successive games.

Slot’s side defeated Real Madrid 2-0 at this stage of the Champions League last season, with Kylian Mbappe missing a penalty, but there has been plenty of change at both clubs in the year since. Here’s everything you need to know

When is Liverpool v Real Madrid?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 3 November at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage getting underway from 6:30pm. Exiting Amazon Prime customers can stream the match online or through a connected TV.

What is the team news?

Ryan Gravenberch returned in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa but Alexander Isak is set to be unavailable due to a groin injury that has disrupted his start to his Liverpool career. Alisson Becker remains out.

Arne Slot made several changes to his side on Saturday - with Hugo Ekitike the only new signing named in his starting side - and the Liverpool head coach could stick with that as he looks to build some consistency.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Valencia on Saturday and is not guaranteed to start having only recently returned from a hamstring injury that interrupted his first few weeks at the club.

Real Madrid have injury problems elsewhere in defence, however, with Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba all currently sidelined.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Guler; Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr