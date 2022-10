Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.

Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.

It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still waiting an update on the damage.