Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury
The Colombian suffered the problem in Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal.
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.
Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.
It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.
Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still waiting an update on the damage.
