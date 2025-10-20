Maccabi Tel Aviv will decline Europa tickets offered to away fans at Villa Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maccabi Tel Aviv will decline any tickets offered to their fans for the Europa League match at Villa Park, the Israeli club have said.

The local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) opted last week to block visiting fans from attending the tie against Aston Villa on November 6 following a risk assessment by West Midlands Police, a decision that drew immediate criticism from politicians including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

There have been numerous calls for the decision to be reversed, but a statement on the Maccabi website on Monday evening read: “The wellbeing and safety of our fans is paramount and, from hard lessons learned, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans, and our decision should be understood in that context.

“We hope that circumstances will change and look forward to being able to play in Birmingham in a sporting environment in the near future.”

The statement questioned the motives of those seeking to justify the ban.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the UK government and police to ensure both sets of fans can attend the match safely, and are grateful for the messages of support from across the footballing community and society at large,” said the club.

“Our first-team squad consists of Muslims, Christian and Jewish players and our fan base also crosses the ethnic and religious divide. We have also been working tirelessly to stamp out racism within the more extreme elements of our fan base.

“It is clear that various entrenched groups seek to malign the Maccabi Tel Aviv fan base, most of whom have no truck with racism or hooliganism of any kind, and are exploiting isolated incidents for their own social and political ends.

“As a result of the hate-filled falsehoods, a toxic atmosphere has been created, which makes the safety of our fans wishing to attend very much in doubt.”

Earlier on Monday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the decision to bar supporters “chooses exclusion” of Jewish people.

In response to an urgent question in the House of Commons from former Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston on Monday, Nandy said the final call must ultimately be made by the police.

However, she said the country “should be appalled” that the initial risk assessment was, she claimed, “based in no small part on the risk posed to those fans that are attending who support Maccabi because they are Israeli, and because they are Jewish”.

She added: “The solution that is proposed, to exclude a group from attending, is wrong. It chooses exclusion rather than looking at the full options available to manage that risk. This is about who we are as a country.”

West Midlands Police last week classified the fixture as “high risk”. They said the decision was “based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam”.

Ayoub Khan, the independent MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said there had been “a deliberate, disingenuous move by many to make this a matter of banning Jews, to conflate matters of policing with those of religion”.

He added: “Those who are not welcome in Aston are hooligans that have a long history of violence and vile racism.”

Nandy replied: “In relation to the specific incidents and chants that he mentions, I am appalled by those, and none of us in this house should seek to condone that in any sense.

“But can I say to him as well that it is entirely disingenuous to say that you respect cohesion and inclusion when you’re seeking to divide and exclude.”

Nandy agreed there were “a minority” of Maccabi fans “whose behaviour is reprehensible” but added: “That is not the case for all fans. What is astonishing in this case is that it is unprecedented in modern times that all away fans have been banned because of the behaviour of a small minority.”

The Fare network, which reports on discrimination for UEFA, said in a statement to the PA news agency on Friday that it was “reluctant to question” the police assessment and added Maccabi fans were “well known for their racism”.

Fare is understood to have made multiple referrals to UEFA in the last 10 years concerning discriminatory behaviour by Maccabi fans inside stadiums.

It emerged on Monday that the UK Football Policing Unit are speaking to the Israeli authorities to understand what role, if any, Maccabi supporters played in disturbances that led to the cancellation of the Tel Aviv derby on Sunday.

Maccabi insist their fans were not involved in the unrest, and the club added: “Our fans regularly travel all over Europe without incident and to suggest that the reason our fans cannot be allowed to travel is due to their behaviour is an attempt to distort reality and to excuse the real underlying reasons for the decision to ban our fans.

“Our fans, the Jewish community, know all too well this tactic and all are too familiar with where it can lead.”