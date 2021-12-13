Man City draw Villarreal in Champions League last-16

Manchester City will face Villarreal in the Champions League last-16.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a rare defeat in their final group game against RB Leipzig but had already guaranteed themselves top spot in Group A by that stage.

City have managed to avoid some of the unseeded heavyweights in the draw, and will be strong favourites against the reigning Europa League champions.

Unai Emery’s side finished second to Manchester United in Group F after a dramatic victory over Atalanta in their final group game, however, they have struggled in La Liga this season and are languishing in 13th in the table.

The first-leg of the last-16 tie will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica in February, with the return fixture to take place at the Etihad in March.

