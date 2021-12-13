Man City draw Villarreal in Champions League last-16

Pep Guardiola’s side have been drawn against last season’s Europa League winners

Tom Kershaw
Monday 13 December 2021 11:34
Pep Guardiola on Christmas fixture schedule

Manchester City will face Villarreal in the Champions League last-16.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a rare defeat in their final group game against RB Leipzig but had already guaranteed themselves top spot in Group A by that stage.

City have managed to avoid some of the unseeded heavyweights in the draw, and will be strong favourites against the reigning Europa League champions.

Unai Emery’s side finished second to Manchester United in Group F after a dramatic victory over Atalanta in their final group game, however, they have struggled in La Liga this season and are languishing in 13th in the table.

The first-leg of the last-16 tie will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica in February, with the return fixture to take place at the Etihad in March.

Draw in full

  • Benfica vs Real Madrid
  • Villarreal vs Man City
  • Atletico vs Bayern Munich
  • Salzburg vs Liverpool
  • Inter vs Ajax
  • Sporting vs Juventus
  • Chelsea vs Lille
  • PSG vs Man Utd

