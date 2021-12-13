Man City draw Villarreal in Champions League last-16
Pep Guardiola’s side have been drawn against last season’s Europa League winners
Manchester City will face Villarreal in the Champions League last-16.
Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a rare defeat in their final group game against RB Leipzig but had already guaranteed themselves top spot in Group A by that stage.
City have managed to avoid some of the unseeded heavyweights in the draw, and will be strong favourites against the reigning Europa League champions.
Unai Emery’s side finished second to Manchester United in Group F after a dramatic victory over Atalanta in their final group game, however, they have struggled in La Liga this season and are languishing in 13th in the table.
The first-leg of the last-16 tie will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica in February, with the return fixture to take place at the Etihad in March.
Draw in full
- Benfica vs Real Madrid
- Villarreal vs Man City
- Atletico vs Bayern Munich
- Salzburg vs Liverpool
- Inter vs Ajax
- Sporting vs Juventus
- Chelsea vs Lille
- PSG vs Man Utd
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies